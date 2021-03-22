Dan the Wine Man: Give me a holiday and I think wine.

I have a wine recommendation for Ken’s Lamb Burgers and Best Roast Chicken, but first more on my holiday word, or wine, association. Holidays and certain occasions make me feel like having a particular wine. There could be a practical reason, maybe it’s purely emotional, maybe there are elements of both. “Easter Wine” I guess is both.

On Easter Sunday I want to drink fruity, fresh, and dry sparkling wine. I want straightforward deliciousness, as joyous as the spring day I expect we’ll have. Rosé sparkling is always nice and its Easter hue is lovely, but not required. Practically speaking, sparkling is my choice because its relatively low alcohol is better for early afternoon drinking and a productive evening. Emotionally, fresh fruity flavors and the alluring, rising bubbles are akin to new life, revival, and resurrection.

I stopped by the wine shop Back Room Wines in downtown Napa for a few fresh and fruity sparkling wine recommendations.