Dan the Wine Man: Strawberries – perfect fruit, perfect pairings

The B. Kosuge Gamay, Carneros 2019 is available for $25/bottle at BKosugeWines.com. Free delivery/shipping on three or more bottles. Add his 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir for $18 to your order. I guarantee you these two wines will make you happy, and pair the Gamay with Ken’s grilled salmon recipe. Tell me how it goes.

The Grilled Chicken Thighs with Strawberry Balsamic Relish presents a unique challenge because it has a half cup of white wine vinegar in the marinade, which becomes the relish. Tangy in the best way, but does throw a wrench in the wine pairing plans, as it were.

As mentioned above, matching acid in the food and wine makes for happy taste buds, which is why super-crisp white wines pair well with salad vinaigrettes. It’s a little different in this case with chicken and strawberries. I want a high acid red wine to look the vinegar-heavy sauce in the eye while still have the body to complement the marinated, grilled chicken thighs.

I couldn’t get Grenache off my mind as I put this recipe together. Its #1 fruit flavor is strawberries, typically dusted with freshly cracked pepper. I drank the Birichino Grenache “Besson Vineyard, Old Vines” Central Coast 2018, which has all that along with a bright acid backbone. Great match, and at $25 a fine bargain.