I just got my big break in the food business. Next week I’m making enough “Double D’s Potato Salad” to serve 70 at a winery release party. I’ve been commissioned by caterer Dirty Dog’s BBQ, a new smoker and al fresco kitchen business by my old friend Matt Guyot. You may know Matt from his many years in management at Brix. He’s gone out on his own and offers a wide selection of house-smoked, slow cooked and grilled meats.

My potato salad is a side option for Dirty Dog’s customers. It’s really good…I un-humbly declare it the best potato salad you’ll ever have. Today’s column is about how I make it, who taught me the method, and why it’s more than just really good potato salad to me. Wine makes its way into the story. Naturally.

Use Russett or Yukon Gold potatoes. Either are good but Yukons are better. Cut them to tennis ball size, leave the skin on. Boil them until fully cooked but not yet breaking apart. Check them often near the end so they don’t over-cook.

I was big into having mentors as I figured out my career. I show up on time, pay attention, work hard, get better. Then lo and behold, a wise elder will recognize my grit and take me under his or her wing, right?

I took that philosophy into my culinary apprenticeship position at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, where Chef Klaus Selb taught me how to make the potato salad. (Along with many more skills and work habits.) Chef Klaus was a good guy – tough on me but not abusive. I learned precision, pace and how to taste as I cook to make sure the final result is what I want. I also learned how not to be tired until after the work is done.

Finely chop a yellow onion and boil it in half white wine vinegar and water plus sugar and salt. This is the important part: After you’ve drained the potatoes quickly peel then chop the potatoes into bite-size pieces. It’ll be hot on the fingers but you’ll be OK. You want the potatoes to still be warm when you add the onion mixture to it. Toss gently and thoroughly.

A year after my apprenticeship I moved to Napa Valley with a determination to create and manifesto for my own restaurant…and almost no wine knowledge. That changed quickly.

I waited tables at All Seasons Café and Wine Shop in Calistoga, an important piece of the modern Napa Valley wine puzzle being assembled at the time. I tasted wine, read books about wine, asked questions, paid attention, and kept on tasting. The owners, Alex and Gayle Dierkhising, and wine buyer John Wetlaufer, were instrumental in my growth as a wine professional. They were my wine mentors. I was lucky to land there just days after I moved to The Valley.

Lightly toast caraway seeds and grind them once they’ve cooled. Chop up green onions, parsley, crispy bacon and eggs hard boiled to firm but not chalky. Add to potatoes along with a big spoonful of Dijon mustard and a couple dozen turns of the pepper mill. Once again, toss gently and thoroughly.

I’ve had other mentors, before and after these I’ve mentioned, but those above are the ones I remember clearly. I’ve become the mentor now and help others grow and thrive in the wine business. The best pupils, after helping me grow my business, have continued on to have happy, successful careers.

Now add the mayonnaise. You may be surprised how little mayo is needed for the perfect amount…less than a quarter cup per pound of potato. Start with less and work your way up. Gently toss again. Good job!

And that’s the thing about mentorship. I’ve been on both sides, and it’s always been a quid pro quo. It’s a business relationship on a human level. I got paid 55% of the union rate at The Olympic Club for Chef Klaus and gave 110% effort. Chef got value and so did I. We got along fine, but the idea of an altruistic effort to lift me to culinary competence is pure folly. We both got what we wanted out of the relationship and moved on.

My wine mentors were much the same. Move cases around, get the tasting glasses, lock up. Quietly taste and carefully ask questions in return. Study was on me. Figure it out and find my spots to get guidance. And then, when I moved into a wine buying position, my mentors (winemakers, salespeople with deep wine knowledge) were those with whom I did business. You want a mentor? Bring value and wait for the door to open. Might take a while. You want mentor light, add water and stir? Spend a fortune on tuition. And THEN bring value to your job and wait for that door.

My daughter is 11. I’m thinking, as I make potato salad, about how she can find mentors on her journey, and how I can help her along the way.

Wine recommendation for Dirty Dog’s BBQ Beef Brisket and Double D’s Potato Salad: Belong Wine Company’s “Sunshower” Carbonic Red 2021, a Rhone-style red that’s light, bright, intense and just a little bit wild. It cuts through the smoky brisket and matches the tangy potato salad nicely. Try it at Dirty Dog’s BBQ Pop-Up at Outer Space Wines on April 8.