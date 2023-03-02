In early 2020, just before The Plague, I wrote a piece for The Register in which I reviewed seven wines from Charles Shaw. Very popular column…maybe the tops in reader feedback. So three years later, here’s my sequel – Charles Shaw II, The Legacy Marches On.

The Legacy is Fred Franzia, the owner of Charles Shaw and its umbrella company Bronco Wine. He passed last September, leaving behind 20 years and over 50 million cases of Charles Shaw wine sold, let alone 125 additional Bronco brands.

As the company settles into its next era, we don’t know what paths, old and new, it will walk. In the meantime, Charles Shaw maintains its impressive footprint at Trader Joe’s in Bel Aire Plaza. I just went there to buy not seven but eight Charles Shaw wines for $3.49 each. (Where have you gone, Two Buck Chuck; our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.)

Tasting and Writing

Here I go, on this wet Monday afternoon, tasting, critiquing and writing as I go. Since I’m now Dan the FOOD and Wine Man, I’ll sprinkle in a few Trader Joe’s signature food pairing suggestions. Before I dig in, understand that my honest opinions of the wines in no way undermines my respect for the empire that Fred Franzia built, or the millions who enjoy Charles Shaw wines. I guess I’m preparing myself to not like the wines, but we’ll see. Purchased and tasted this past Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Pinot Grigio 2021 vintage. Fill up your Yeti cup with this and take it on a walk on the beach on a warm sunny afternoon. Name any type of citrus, tropical or orchard fruit flavor and you can convince yourself it’s in there. There’s a banana chew candy smell I don’t like other than that the sweetness, tang, fruit and slight spritz are pleasant. B+

Eat with it: Trader Joe’s Sesame Crunch Chopped Salad Kit.

Sauvignon Blanc 2021. More golden than it should be, tired, and lacking fruit. Leaves me with a memory of cheap vodka and some tannins. Avoid it. D-

Chardonnay 2021. Checks all the boxes for good California Chardonnay. Oak, butter, pineapple, Golden Delicious apple, nutmeg. Finishes dry. If drinking Chardonnay every night is your jam, for $3.49/bottle, why not? Charles Shaw has got their Chardonnay recipe down. I give it an A!

Eat with it: Trader Ming’s Shu Mai.

White Zinfandel 2019. Bright cherry color. Boy, is this sweet. It’s like a cherry soda, so much so I wonder if there’s some cherry flavoring in here. No offensive flavors in it so I can’t knock it too much. I can imagine it with a hot dog and a bag of chips…over ice with a twist. C

Eat with it: if not a hot dog, the Trader Joe’s Pastry Pups.

Merlot 2021. You know when you check out a popular show and hate it and think about why so many people like it? That’s me and the Charles Shaw Merlot. Except I don’t hate…I just don’t want to taste it again. To its credit, the fresh berry cherry smell is nice. But there’s almost no flavor. I guess if tannic dry-mouth, unimpeded by flavor, is what you like, this is for you. C-

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018. Sweep your notions of what makes a benchmark Cabernet under the rug. Napa Cabernet, this is not. Light color, light body. The flavor doesn’t scream out, but it’s there. Pretty good berry flavor with some toasty/peppery stuff too. Sharpie out Cabernet Sauvignon from the label and just drink it. B

Eat with it: Trader Joe’s Palak Paneer.

Shiraz 2018. Now on red wine number three, I’m sensing a trend: friendly berry/cherry fruit, modest flavors and firm slap of tannins. That’s the case with this Shiraz with maybe a little more fruit than the last two and then a bitter olive finish which I really don’t like. This is a big Snoopy “bleh.” D+

Red Blend 2018. No idea what the blend is. It’s on the same Spotify playlist as the last three: primary fruits and tannins. A little bit jammy, actually. Tannins are strong and they kind of work with the jamminess. I get it. I don’t like it, but I get it. C+

Eat with it: Anything topped with the Chili Onion Crunch.

Recap

Pretty good line-up, overall, of $3.49 wines. Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio get my thumbs up. White Zin, Merlot and Red Blend get qualified recommendations. Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz get my AVOID alert. Now I’m going to see if my neighbors want some almost full bottles of Charles Shaw since I’m not drinking for Lent!