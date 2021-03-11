Dan the Wine Man: A new bridge for food and wine

Hello Register readers. It’s been a while since my last column. My writing mojo couldn’t hold up to the topsy-turvy life served up by the pandemic.

Now, as spring so appropriately arrives as we see signs of post-pandemic life, I feel my creative juices rejuvenating. I’m happy to return as a regular contributor to The Register’s wine section. My column will be different this time. It’s a cool concept that I hope you like.

“Dan The Wine Man” is now a companion piece to Register food columnist Ken Morris’s Tuesday column, Cooking for Comfort.

I will recommend both wine styles and specific wines to pair with Ken’s theme and his recipes. My bridge from food to wine reminds me of what makes Napa famous and iconic. Hope it does the same for you. If you read the hard copy, save Tuesday’s food section for reference come my Friday column. If you read online, links are provided.

Consistent with my past columns, my wine picks are easily accessible, especially for Napa Valley readers. I’ll tell you how to order and sometimes who to ask for as you do. Easy purchase and pick-up are required to make it into “Dan The Wine Man.” Wineries, wine shops and markets qualify. If the wine comes from a micro-winery with no physical location, free delivery or convenient pick-up is required.