Dan the Wine Man: Choose Decoy for tasty, value, local wines

By broadcasting my persona as the accessible, great-value wine finder, I usually have to look farther than Napa and Sonoma. It’s no secret why – making wine here, like everything else, is expensive. Then there’s the fact that Napa and Sonoma grapes can make some of the best wines in the world, and for the past 50 years and more, we’ve marketed this and asked a premium price for our wines. It’s been a great ride, but it means delicious bargain wines from our backyard are hard to come by.

That brings me to today’s recommendation of Decoy Winery. They’re a Napa Valley story with a Sonoma County line-up. There are eight Decoy wines made each vintage and I recommend them all – two of them especially so. The wines, prices and a note on each are below.

Decoy has been under the Duckhorn Winery umbrella since its beginning in 1985. For 22 vintages, there was one Decoy, a Napa Valley red blend. The Decoy line expanded in 2008 and 2009 to seven wines in all, representing Napa, Sonoma and Anderson Valley, Mendocino. The last decade saw the Decoy wines focus (almost) solely on Sonoma County following Duckhorn’s big investment in vineyards and a winery there. Taking Decoy’s own words, they make “ready-upon-release wines that are capable of expressing their full charm and complexity in their youth.”