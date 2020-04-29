Dan the Wine Man: I don’t feel like the toy department

I think about how the wine glut, recession, changing buying habits and increased drinks competition will pull the price of Napa Valley wine down. And with it the price of grapes. Since I’m going down this path, how about real estate? And for all the businesses that can’t survive, what about all the jobs lost? Where will Napa Valley’s beacon of quality, luxury and hospitality look like a year from now?

I think about how adversity breeds opportunity. How lower grape prices can make the dreams of budding winemakers to make Napa Cab achievable. Maybe really good Napa Cabernet can be for more than special occasions and those with enough disposable income. Because at the end of the day, Napa Valley is a uniquely wonderful region for wine.

Now I feel like making a couple of wine recommendations. I picked these up from two Napa grocery stores known for their solid wine selections. French white & French red.

Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc “Le Grand Caillou” 2016, $3.99 at Grocery Outlet Napa. Lip-smacking, super-crisp, 12% alcohol Sauv Blanc from the Loire Valley. You can buy the 2018 version for 4 times the price or drink this 2016 for a while. Serve well chilled in your backyard on a warm spring day. I also like it to make a Kir (5 oz light, crisp white, 1 teaspoon Crème de Cassis).

Mattes-Sabran Corbières “La Vialla” 2016, $13.99 (on 6 bottle purchase) at Raley’s Napa. I do so love this “simple” Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre blend from Southern France’s Corbières region. Mature 50+ year old vines are harvested and fermented then aged in steel tanks. Med-full bodied, berry, pepper spice, structure. Versatile with most any flesh and hearty vegi and bean dishes.

