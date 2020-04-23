Dan the Wine Man: Sobering reflections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I don’t feel like being the toy department right now. The foreboding future has my mind in another place as deadline approaches — and I always write as deadline approaches.

I’m thinking about what it’s going to be like as stay-at-home orders are loosened. There will be no parties. No windfalls for restaurants that are hungry for customers. Social distancing won’t allow it. How are restaurants who rely on packed rooms to make a profit going to adapt to safe distancing? How are restaurants going to make it without pricing themselves out of their market? Will you pay $45 for the chicken entrée?

I’m thinking about testing and tracing, and how everyone in hospitality is going to protect themselves for their health and to minimize their chances of a 14 day quarantine order. Thinking about those cool laser thermometers — can’t make those fast enough.

I was thinking about the California wine glut even before COVID-19 changed everything, and what was going to happen to the Napa wine industry. Our luxury brand and luxury marketing will be targeting a shrunken market. The fortunate few wineries will keep their one-percenter customer base or have the flexibility to adjust pricing and carry on. Most will have to be creative, resourceful and innovative or turn out the lights.