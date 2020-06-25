Eduardo Dingler: Exploring with Eduardo: Chardonnay, the chameleon grape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Continuing the wild adventure deep into the wine world, we pay homage to a grape of unimaginable proportions.

Regarded as one of the most sought-after varieties and attributed with chameleonic abilities, Chardonnay stands tall amongst wines. With its Old-World roots and effective adaptation to different soils, climates and winemaking techniques, it is no wonder Chardonnay has an extensive following.

California raises the flag high when it comes to some excellent and countless Chardonnay examples. Here are a number of my most recently enjoyed Chardonnays during the last few months.

— 2018 Sangiacomo Chardonnay Sonoma Coast ($55) the right combination of pristine vineyard sources, thanks to nearly a century of farming history and winemaking. Beautifully orchestrated with Burgundian resonance adding the Sonoma Coast climate. Elevated citrus, farmers market orchard fruit and stamina converge in this memorable piece.

— 2018 Royal Prince Chardonnay Sonoma Coast ($30) A new release by power duo Maayan Koschitzky and David Green delivering a thoughtful and balanced wine showcasing all the bells and whistles you expect from a California Chardonnay and lifted by a mouth-watering lemon acidity that makes you want to revisit over and over