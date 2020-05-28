Eduardo Dingler: Exploring with Eduardo: Emerging from shelter-in-place

During the last few weeks, we have been exploring the take-out or delivery options that the many skilled chefs around us have to offer.

A bountiful fare from the talented duo from Blossom Catering was delivered with detailed instructions on how to assemble it. Chef Itamar Abramovitch and Chef Nate Smith, who run a successful upscale catering business, curated a menu to die for.

We ordered the Niman Ranch porchetta with roasted vegetables and tri colore salad, and the Duck a L’Orange with truffled mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli with Mimmolette cheddar “Mornay.”

They went above and beyond with a meal that I simply couldn’t replicate on my own. We paired the porchetta with a bottle of a sturdy and artisan sake from Tsuchida Shuzo from Gunma prefecture, and the duck with the 2017 Ram’s Gate Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, which was simply hypnotizing.

Last Friday, we couldn’t resist revisiting the highly rated Southside fried chicken that is offered every Friday. Irma, Morgan and Evan, who just celebrated four years in business at their Old Sonoma location, continue to charm their followers with honest and homey fare. The chicken was on point and perfectly paired with 2018 Matthiasson White Wine, Napa Valley bright and floral blend with Sauvignon Blanc, Tocai Friulano and Ribolla Gialla.