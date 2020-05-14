Eduardo Dingler, Exploring with Eduardo: Tasting outside the box whites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Continuing the quest to educationally venture into the deep world of wine this week, I’ll be covering an exciting realm of alternative white varietals.

With a tremendous bounty of options crafted by the many talented California producers, we will dive deep into some icons as well as some up-and-coming players.

‘Diversity is the spice of life’, so go on and explore the many riches available and find your new favorite wine.

In this installment, a few of my all-time favorites like Gamling & McDuck, Massican and Benevolent Neglect make an appearance with style and delivery. While other renowned brands like Clos Du Val, Truchard Vineyards and Hill Family Estate bring a refreshing and much-welcome break from the classic wines from the Napa Valley with this bottlings.

I also included a couple producers that are relatively new in my world, such as Andis Wines and The End of Nowhere that thrive to produce wines with evocative notes from less traveled vineyard sites.

Whenever possible, try to find these wines directly from the producer or local retailers that are working hard by carefully selecting the labels and staying open for us to replenish our cellars.