Eduardo Dingler, Exploring with Eduardo: The adventure continues

While continuing through practicing our civic duty of self-isolating and maintaining distance from friends and loved ones, the wine adventure continues. In this installment, we dive deep into the world of rosé.

It's a category that once was considered a fad and seasonal, but now we know these wines are here to stay and be enjoyed year round at any time.

Although we know there is plenty of great effort in the rosé realm, we need to be aware, cognizant about the options and find the one that’s going to spark joy.

As I often like to say, generally there are no bad wines. Wine is like people -- you’ll find the ones you can’t live without and the ones that you can.

It is important to support your favorite businesses during this time. Most of the following examples were sourced in our own backyard from establishments including Backroom Wines, Oxbow Cheese and Wine Merchant, Compline Wine Bar, Cellar Collections, Gary’s, Sunshine Market, Browns Valley Market, K.Laz Wine Collection and others.

-- 2019 Matthiasson GSM Rosé, California ($26)

Produced by one of the quintessential Napa Valley winemakers dedicated to the land, Steve Matthiasson.