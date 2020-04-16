Eduardo Dingler, Exploring with Eduardo: The adventure continues

While continuing through practicing our civic duty of self-isolating and maintaining distance from friends and loved ones, the wine adventure continues. In this installment, we dive deep into the world of rosé.
It's a category that once was considered a fad and seasonal, but now we know these wines are here to stay and be enjoyed year round at any time.
Although we know there is plenty of great effort in the rosé realm, we need to be aware, cognizant about the options and find the one that’s going to spark joy.
As I often like to say, generally there are no bad wines. Wine is like people -- you’ll find the ones you can’t live without and the ones that you can.
It is important to support your favorite businesses during this time. Most of the following examples were sourced in our own backyard from establishments including Backroom Wines, Oxbow Cheese and Wine Merchant, Compline Wine Bar, Cellar Collections, Gary’s, Sunshine Market, Browns Valley Market, K.Laz Wine Collection and others.
-- 2019 Matthiasson GSM Rosé, California ($26)
Produced by one of the quintessential Napa Valley winemakers dedicated to the land, Steve Matthiasson.
This blend is Syrah, Grenache and Mourvèdre brings showcases layers of grapefruit mist, hints of herbal fields and a zippy, cleansing finish.
-- 2018 Ottella RosesRoses Rosato Alto Mincio IGT ($19) A passion-driven producer located in San Benedetto di Lugana in the Veneto. This wine is produced from local grapes, Corvina, Molinara and Rondinella, which are used to make Amarone wines. This varietal gives a heightened color scheme and stone fruit aromas that culminate in a floral arrangement.
--2019 Capitelle des Fermes Rosé Les Muriers Pay’s D’OC ($18). A light-toned, bright and joyful experience, one of those wines that wake up the palate and set the tone. Crafted by a young producer in the south of France, this wine brings high acidity and rhubarb notes with a touch of sage.
-- 2019 Arnot-Roberts Touriga Nacional Rosé, Lake County ($30) Not your usual rosé and not your usual California grape. Originally from Portugal, Touriga Nacional is a highly expressive varietal grown under the right conditions. This wine offers an explosion of wild red berries and fruit cake spice with a powerful and zippy finish.
-- 2019 Lorenza True Rosé, California ($22) An enlightening experience year after year. Crafted by mother-and-daughter team, Melinda and Michelle, this Grenache, driven by Rhône varieties, dances beautifully on the palate. Orchard fruit meets citrus and honey with a palate-cleansing finale.
-- 2019 Monte Rio Cellars Dry White Zinfandel, Lodi ($22) the brainchild of two stars in the "New California" wine scene, Pax Mahle and Patrick Cappiello. This wine is the ultimate party-chugger, dry as a whistle with aromas of candied dried cherry and racy, crisp fast driving with the top down though the California landscape.
-- 2018 Onx Wines ‘Indie’ Rosé of Tempranillo, Paso Robles ($22) With pale salmon color and a mountain of red roses and wet rock aromas this wine is not shy. On the palate, wild strawberry preserves and spice give way to a dry and generous finish. A delicious recommendation by Steve at Cellar Collections, rosé expert.
-- 2019 Grounded Wine Company ‘Space Age’ Grenache Rosé, Central Coast ($22) A visually satisfying orange- and pink-hued wine. Layers of wild strawberry and raspberry fields on a summer day are dressed with spice and steeped hibiscus tea with a broad richness in the palate that shows balance and restrain on the finish. Certainly in the daily drinker category crafted by Josh Phelps.
Until next time, hope your days are filled with inspiring wine and sake adventures and your glass is always full. Email me for questions regarding sources and further information. Cheers!
Eduardo can be reached at eduardo@sakedrinker.com.
