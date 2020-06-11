Eduardo Dingler: Exploring with Eduardo: The St. Romedius project

We tasted three different and memorable wines:

— 2019 St Romedius Tocai Friulano, Sierra Foothills AVA ($23) from a tiny vineyard in Placerville. I found this wine both serious and playful full of dried stone fruit, crisp yellow apple and lemon peel carried by layers of citronella and beeswax and a perfect dose of cleansing acidity on the finish.

The second wine was the 2019 St Romedius Dry Muscat Canelli, ($21). Buckle your seatbelts, most likely the best Muscat Canelli you’ll experience. Starting with a parade of white and yellow flowers reminiscent of Carnival at Rio de Janeiro. The procession follows with fireworks with Meyer lemon zest and orange blossom and precision in the form of laser beam acidity. A true head turner!

The third wine we explored was the 2019 St Romedius Rosè of Sangiovese, California ($21). Sourced from the Clements Hills AVA, this fruity and playful rosé is not your average pink wine. Quoting Robert (with a big grin): “I love the undeniable Jolly Rancher notes on this wine, reminds me of my childhood”