Eduardo Dingler: Exploring with Eduardo: The St. Romedius project

It was last summer when I was introduced to the St. Romedius project. First released in 2015 by Robert and Milli Pinctasi, these wines are unique and worth seeking out.
The first wines Robert shared with me were the 2018 St. Romedius White Blend, California ($18) composed of 75% Grenache Blanc from Contra Costa County and 25% Muscat Canelli from El Dorado Hills. A friendly wine with a strong character and a strong handshake driven by jasmine aromatics with a nutty layer and a long finish. A total of seven barrels were produced.
The other wine is the one that started it all, a Buckeye Ranch-sourced Petite Sirah and Syrah emerging from one of California’s newly minted AVA (American Viticultural Area) located in Contra Costa County. This region is shared by three cities ← Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda ← hence the name Lamorinda AVA. The red is 2017 St Romedius Red Wine, California ($30). Made of 52% Petite Sirah and 48% Syrah showcasing depth with plenty of red and purple florals and a rich body full with blueberry pie and holiday spice. Total production, three barrels.
Last week, I met Robert at their charming Victorian house in Napa where the whole family welcomed me with the excuse to taste their newest releases.
Robert’s winemaking passion for crafting small lots of wine from unique sites is simply contagious.
We tasted three different and memorable wines:
— 2019 St Romedius Tocai Friulano, Sierra Foothills AVA ($23) from a tiny vineyard in Placerville. I found this wine both serious and playful full of dried stone fruit, crisp yellow apple and lemon peel carried by layers of citronella and beeswax and a perfect dose of cleansing acidity on the finish.
The second wine was the 2019 St Romedius Dry Muscat Canelli, ($21). Buckle your seatbelts, most likely the best Muscat Canelli you’ll experience. Starting with a parade of white and yellow flowers reminiscent of Carnival at Rio de Janeiro. The procession follows with fireworks with Meyer lemon zest and orange blossom and precision in the form of laser beam acidity. A true head turner!
The third wine we explored was the 2019 St Romedius Rosè of Sangiovese, California ($21). Sourced from the Clements Hills AVA, this fruity and playful rosé is not your average pink wine. Quoting Robert (with a big grin): “I love the undeniable Jolly Rancher notes on this wine, reminds me of my childhood”
The story of St. Romedius Wines is fascinating and starts in Florence, Italy where Robert and Milli met. Curiously enough, they both were living in Danville in the East Bay, but destiny had them connect in Italy where the flame was ignited.
Of Indian descent on Milli’s side and Hungarian descent on Robert’s, the couple decided to move to Napa in 2015 where Robert dove deeply into winemaking. Robert achieved a degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis and while working as assistant winemaker at the acclaimed Far Niente and Dolce wineries, the couple launched St. Romedius the same year.
Characterized by their eye-catching and recognizable labels, each of their wines are like pieces of art worth collecting and enjoying with friends. Hope you enjoy them as much as I do.
For more information, visit stromedius.com. Cheers!
