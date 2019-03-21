NIIGATA CITY, Japan — About 140,000 thirsty attendees gathered this month to celebrate the 15th annual Niigata Sake No Jin event, held, like every year, in Niigata City in western Japan.
The event attracts people from all corners of the world including Europe, America and Australia, with a vast majority of Japanese travelers from all over the country.
At 9:45 a.m. on the first day, March 9, the intensity is palpable. The line extends for days, and you can observe the excited crowds prepare by heavily hydrating, snacking and enjoying vitamin tonics.
The event is made possible by the nearly 90 breweries that populate the Niigata prefecture and the adjacent Sado Island.
Producers plan all year for this marathon event and feature unique sakes in some cases available only on this date.
About 140,000 bodies in two days! For most people, this image might make them anxious and uneasy but the highly recommended festival is executed in an organized fashion that can be achieved only in Japan.
The location is a modest-size convention center along the charming Niigata River; the experience, simply unique and exhilarating.
In this, my second consecutive year attending, I was joined by two great friends, Luis Portilla — a childhood friend who fell in love with the world of beverage, mixologists, sommeliers and beer cicerons, aside from studying enology — and Jorge Adame, a Nihonophile (Japanese culture lover), well versed in the beverage and culinary world of Japan, aside from being a wine enthusiast. They decided to jump on the adventure after they heard my ramble about last year’s tasting.
Well, let’s get to the goods. This year was dominated by exciting and out-of-the-box offerings.
An undeniable trend of Awasake (Methode Champenoise Sparkling Sake) was observed from large-scale producers like Hakkaisan to smaller Jisake breweries. The Awasake style has come a long way, and styles can be quite varied just like Champagne. Imagine the striking differences from the Krug House in a rich and round style to the Ruinart style, which is sharp, cleansing and focused.
“The big takeaway for me was Nigori Sake, a category which I don’t usually prefer but a number of producers really made this category stand out,” said David Cheek, a Tokyo resident and sake expert.
There were a number of personal favorites that stood out. Takeda Shuzo, a seventh-generation brewery shined with their Katafune Tobin Daiginjo, a memorable floral and crisp style with hints of orange peel and anise.
Takachiyo, a producer that is taking the younger Japanese generations by surprise with their 59 percent milled Junmai Ginjo Nama (unpasteurized) sake with small production of several different rice strains, all bottled separately. Their wines have life, electricity, fruit and passion in every sip.
Shirataki Jozen Mizuno Gotoshi really took the show for many attendees with their Green Round Bottle, literally bottled in a round, emerald green package containing a powerful, earthy and complex Genshu (undiluted) style only available at Sake No Jin.
A crowded scene was the Obata Shuzo table, overseen by one of the hardest working women in Japan, Rumiko Obata, whose brewery is located in Sado Island and has recently opened a brewing experience catered to international visitors who want to dig deep into the craft of sake making. Obata Shuzo sake styles are characterized by layers of umami intertwined with hints of orchard fruit and citrus.
The Japanese sake industry has experienced rough times in the last decades, driven by the lack of interest amongst the youth, a phenomenon observed in some European countries in the last decades that has heavily affected the wine industry.
That being said, Mr. Ataru Kobayashi, a well-known sake importer and promoter in the United States mentioned, “One thing I noticed this year is the high number of young people attending the two day festival. This is a great sight to see for the Japanese Sake Industry giving High hope for the future”
Producers like Ichishima Shuzo based in Shibata City, Niigata are actively experimenting with fun styles that appeal to the younger generations. The brewery, established in 1790, has recently launched Karen, a slightly sweet sake packaged with a red label and a somewhat sophisticated cat cartoon drinking sake out of a wine glass. The project seemed to have positive effects with the young demographic and, quite honestly, the sake offered a Riesling-like proposition that can be very enjoyable.
All in all, Niigata Sake No Jin is a monumental event, which indicates a positive direction to Japan’s sake industry, which had been shrinking in the last decades.
Drink more sake! Until next week!