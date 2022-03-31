Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: A consideration of dry-farming

The undeniable drought in effect is impacting all aspects of our daily life, from more thoughtful lawn-watering to ditching lawns altogether and opting for rocks and succulents to skipped car washes and shorter showers.

In the agricultural world, there are a number of arguments made for and against crops like almonds, which require a higher water intake but are a California staple.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In the case of vineyards, there are decisions that pertain to growing grapes, whether the landowner is in Napa Valley, Central Valley, or on the coast. With a potential new site, a number of criteria can be and should be considered -- the soil type that works best for certain varieties, sun exposure and orientation, altitude and moisture content, amongst others.

Planning and execution is also driven by the varietal and clone selected and ultimately the desired outcome, whether this is for volume or smaller production with a quality-driven mindset. From there the options are vast, including vine training and row exposure. If we are focusing on quality over quantity farming, the most common styles are cordon training, guyot training and its perspective doubles, which is labor-intensive but yields rewarding results. Other examples include head-trained vines, which allow for a more hands-off approach and create gnarly vines when they achieve longevity, a style seen with older plantings across the state.

All of these details affect the final product in the glass at great lengths, but dry farming might be one of the most impactful choices.

On a recent excursion through the Willamette Valley in Oregon, I was able to meet John Paul at Cameron Winery. John Paul is one of the earliest pioneers in the region and a hero in the dry-farmed movement. After earning a Ph.D. in marine biochemistry, he stumbled across farming and winemaking.

Paul honed his skills across the world before settling in the Willamette Valley in the early 1980s where he champions sustainability and dry farming.

His position, expressed with the Deep Roots Coalition (DRC), which he co-founded, is simple and backed up by plenty of research from the last few decades.

Over a bottle of 2010 Cameron Winery Clos Electrique Chardonnay from his Estate Vineyard he made an argument for dry-farming.

There couldn’t have been a better wine to sip over this conversation; its tension and the savory and citrus-driven notes on this wine made it clear to all of us.

He explained why dry-farmed vines are driven by terroir because the roots dig deeper in the soil looking for water and nourishment; this, at the same time, protects the plant from disease and infections that lie closer to the surface.

Dry farming can be practiced anywhere; there are plenty of examples around the world that support that theory. Arid areas of Spain, rocky steep slopes in the Rhône and even the Canary Islands vineyards thrive without irrigation, and they produce breathtaking wines.

“It is not easy to transition a vineyard from irrigated to dry but completely possible and even cost-effective in the long run” Jonah Beer, expert on the subject and fervent ambassador of dry farming, explained.

It turns out that the longevity of the vine skyrockets in dry-farmed vineyards, due to the deeper roots and independence of the plant.

What about in the glass, you might ask yourself. There are dramatic characteristics with dry-farmed wines: Complexity, concentration and lower alcohol levels are generally the case, depending on the varietal.

On the other side farmers that irrigate enjoy having the control over-ripeness and volume of the crop but they struggle with water sources as the drought takes its ravaging toll.