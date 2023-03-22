The island of Giglio offers a bounty of magical sights and people that make it an ideal destination but let’s not forget about its remarkable viticulture and enology.

The morning after arriving I woke up with the sunrise and decided to go out and explore the charming castle in a quest for an espresso. Along the walk I came across Ghego who had just returned from the steep hillside vineyards from harvesting late harvest grapes destined for his own passito production.

I returned to the apartment to meet Massimo and Greta who had the day planned. After a proper cappuccino we headed over to the Paradiso dei ConigliCantina (winery) where the magic happens.

Having lived in Napa for over two decades and traveling extensively through wine regions I can say I’ve never encountered a winery like this. The whole operation is minimalistic to say the least.

The place consists of a small "cave" for lack of better words where the grapes arrive, are immediately pressed and rest on their skins on small tanks. Small and quaint with plenty of soul, it was not bigger than a couple of hundred square feet.

You can smell the character of the wine; even two days after arriving, we tasted the fermenting juice and grapes and it was unique and delightful. The whole operation is hands-off, relying on Mother Nature who takes care of the rest.

After the visit we went on a long hike to explore the various vineyard sites around the island. Ancient terraced sites with single vines decorate the landscape and give birth to these delicious wines.

Only a handful of wineries exist in the island, which is protected by the authorities in terms of planting and regulations. No new plantings are allowed, which limits production but also keeps this wines special.

The first time I tasted Ansonica from this island was from the acclaimed Tuscan wild man and producer, Bibi Graetz. He came across this vineyard, and along with the local producers, has shed light into this historical sites.

After an enchanting and exhausting eight mile hike we returned to the castle to be welcomed by a well deserved cold beer followed by a quick plunge in the Giglio Campese beach, which is covered in a peculiar ferrous red sand.

We then rushed back to the castle to meet with Ghego at his quaint cantina where a handful of local producers shared their priced wines along with some local bites which included house poached tuna with arugula and local bread.

The setting, people and fare provided a once in a lifetime experience that I will deeply cherish.

The expedition didn’t end there, after a great conversations with local wines and bites Massimo arranged for dinner with Francesco Carfagna at his estate where he produces his Altura wines.

We hiked down just outside of the castle walls along a path where we came across a converted silo that Francesco calls home. He is one of those quintessential people you rarely come across. Enchanted by the Isola di Giglio where he spent many summers growing up he left his native Rome and decided to move full time and start making wine in 1986.

He welcomed us with arms wide open, when Massimo mentioned I am deeply passionate about sake, Francesco went to his cellar and shared a bottle of 2017 Akishika Yama from Osaka that he had been storing for a special occasion. I was beyond thrilled and grateful, it is not everyday you end up in an Italian island drinking memorable sake with company like this!

After the sake which Francesco paired with freshly picked pears he led us through a winery tour where we tasted from the tanks as he told us about his experience in the island. His wines are truly reflective of his personality and vineyards, expressive and rich.

We then sat for dinner under the stars joined by his daughter and a handful of friends who arrived with a variety of wines and stories which were paired with a giant bowl of spaghetti with seafood, garlic and tomato, simply ideal.

The following day we returned to the mainland reminiscing of the newly formed lifelong friendships and adorned with tremendous sights, meals and wines lighting a strong desire to return soon.

Grazie Massimo and everyone at Giglio, deeply thankful for the opportunity and counting the days to visit again.