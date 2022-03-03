Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: A meeting in Florence

My long-time friends from the wine business, Christine Carpentier, Jenny Burguess, and Emanuele Graetz, live in Florence, and I hadn’t seen them in a while.

I never skip an opportunity to visit this magical place of the world, and arrived in the early afternoon. I took time to grab a macchiato in front of the Duomo and admire all its glory.

As planned, I met Christine, Jenny, and Emanuelle at Paszkowski at the Piazza della Repubblica for a glass of bollicine (sparkling wine), in this case, a new one for me, the Monte Rossa Blanc de Blancs while we caught up.

We headed to a quaint and highly coveted dining place established in 2008, Enoteca Pitti. The experience was in the hands of co-founder and talented sommelier Edoardo Fioravanti, who greeted us with the Giulio Larcher Trento sparkling along with an exquisite ceviche, followed by the refreshing and complex 2018 Lojera Lugana Superiore from Lombardia.

Next out of the kitchen was a rich Parmesan and apple sformatino and foie gras mousse on toasted points with a balsamic reduction that was gracefully paired with the 2016 Renato Fenocchio Barbaresco from Piemonte.

The last move was a handmade cheese tortellini topped with crispy prosciutto and herbs thoughtfully paired with the 2013 Cantina Agricola Bucciareli Chianti Classico Riserva, which brought earthy elegance to the party.

An excellent welcome back to Florence which set the tone for the days to come.

The following morning we had an early start heading to the storied town of Montalcino adorned with medieval towers and charming cobblestone streets.

Although my dear friend and Christine’s husband and business partner, Cristian, was not in town he managed to curate an itinerary for us from afar, which started with some quality time with Fabio Tassi, the unofficial mayor of Montalcino.

Fabio’s family is deeply rooted in the area and combined with his entrepreneurial spirit he runs a number of businesses that showcase the wealth of Montalcino.

Fabio first took us to his home where he showed us his house vineyard, which overlooks the iconic Biondi Santi vineyard.

After the terroir-driven tour, we headed to the winery where Fabio and the team have created a state-of-the-art facility. Every aspect of winemaking is thoughtful and impactful from clay amphoras to custom tulip-shaped concrete tanks manufactured in Treviso all the way to the Gamba barrels and, quite frankly, translates into the glass.

Tassi launched its first vintage under the hand of Maestro Carlo Ferrini who lately passed the baton to another giant in the Italian winemaking hall of fame, Alberto Antonioni.

We were fortunate to taste an array of wines that told the story about the estate and Fabio’s stylistic approach, which has gathered awards and perfect scores from different wine critics.

The tasting included the 2017 Tassi Vigna Colombaio Brunello di Montalcino, which depicted an umami-driven landscape full of exotic plum and spice, and the powerfully seductive 2015 Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, hands-down one of the best examples of this epic vintage; it displayed an orchestra full of sour cherry, coffee and blood orange peel with tightly knit tannins and a storied long finish.

At that point, we were famished and Fabio had another surprise in store. We headed down to Montalcino. Before our next winery visit at San Filippo we stopped at Drogheria Franci, Fabio’s pride and joy eatery with an elevated approach to the culinary arts and a quaint wine shop that includes all the region’s bounties.

I don’t think any of us were expecting the level of execution that came out of the kitchen. A collection of tiny ramekins led the parade with small and flavor-packed bites, which included fresh greens, compressed fruit, and a savory mousse. All complimenting the terrace views of the historical town.

The next course was a delicious steak tartare with tiny colorful radishes and crisp wafers in eye-catching colors. A deconstructed clam chowder with charred escargot on a skewer followed, along with a small Bloody Mary to pair.

The main course included a local cinghiale (wild boar) served with a decadent red wine reduction accompanied by a sweet potato cake and microgreens.

Just when we thought we were done, a series of mini desserts crowded the table with colorful textures and flavors that exploded in every bite.

As I write this I am planning my next visit to this magical spot.

