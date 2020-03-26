Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: A recap of Benvenuto Brunello 2020

A few weeks ago, when the world landscape was much different, travel and social gatherings were an everyday occurrence in Italy.
We visited Italy for Benvenuto Brunello 2020 during the later part of February. At that time, rumors and speculations about the unforeseeable pandemic were starting to emerge in the north of Italy. Towards the middle of the trip, tension started to grow surrounding the virus.
For now, the trip is an incredible collection of memories reminding us of what normal is. Let’s raise a glass and stay hopeful to the future when we can gather and enjoy a laugh and a glass of wine together.
Taking place in the welcoming and picturesque town of Montalcino, Benvenuto Brunello 2020 gathered some 200 producers to showcase the highly touted 2015 vintage.
After an anemic 2014 vintage both producers and consumers received the 2015 with open arms. Growing conditions were quite ideal with plenty of sunshine and rain.
The journey to Montalcino is breathtaking with storied views of the celebrated rolling hills that house 220 Brunello producers.
We were welcomed by Roberto Gianelli at his winery, San Filippo, where we stayed at his quaint 1700 villa. Having recently achieved great press, including a perfect score, Roberto celebrated with us, as we tasted through his current line-up. The tasting included the 2015 Brunello di Montalcino gifted with notes of plum, macerated cherry and a dense mouthfeel with generous tannins as well as the 2015 La Lucere Brunello di Montalcino, which led with an expressive floral note. A well rounded wine with richness, elegance and grippy tannins.
For dinner, we were joined by a group of winery owners and winemakers including Filippo Chia from Castello Romitorio and Matt Fioretti from Cerbaiona, former Napa Valley residents and great friend, Massimiliano Giovannoni and Paolo Carciorgna consulting winemaker for San Filippo amongst other projects.
The feast consisted of classic Tuscan fare with chicken liver crostini, spaghetti amatriciana and of course Bistecca a la Fiorentina executed by celebrated chef Giordano from Buca dell’Orafo.
The evening was dressed with some incredible wines that included the following:
—1979 San Filippo Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, a true testament of the age worthy qualities that Brunello can deliver, full of tension and exotic notes of tobacco and leather.
—2006 Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino characterized by black pepper, grapefruit zest and tar. Also Paolo’s own project from Sicily, 2016 N Anticchia Etna Rosso showcasing a vibrant elegance with pomegranate, granite and white pepper with a mouthwatering acidity.
You have free articles remaining.
Towards the end of the dinner Filippo cracked open a bottle of the Romitorio Grappa di Brunello, a true unicorn that stands amongst the best Grappas I’ve come across.
After a restful night of sleep and a morning run amongst the famed vineyards we geared up for the main event, Benvenuto Brunello 2020.
The majority of the 202 members of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino gathered on Feb. 21-24 to showcase their 2015 Brunellos amongst other wines from their portfolios.
Hundreds of guests attended the highly anticipated event from all corners of the world.
We arrived early in hopes to make the best of the event, and we succeeded. My plan of attack consisted of having a selected approach to a number of producers to taste complimented by discovery wines that weren’t on my radar before. Here the findings in no specific order.
—2015 Le Macioche Brunello di Montalcino produced by Renzo Cotarella, who also leads the Marchesi Antinori as chief enologist and CEO. This, his personal family project, the wine is all about elegance and balance with hints of baking spice and a polished finish.
—2015 Podere Le Ripi Brunello di Montalcino, a biodynamic producer located in Castelnuovo Dell’Abate in the eastern portion of Montalcino. This wine screams out of the glass with a unique rusticity with red earth notes, cherry and roasted espresso in the background that makes it stand out.
—2015 Castello di Romitorio Brunello di Montalcino, emerging from the high elevation estate founded in the early 1980s in the northwest portion of Montalcino. This wine delivers a complete experience with a robust approach full of red fruits and roses, a hint of sage and a lengthy finish.
—2015 Baricci Brunello di Montalcino, a fantastic discovery a minuscule 5-hectare vineyard north of Montalcino from the Montosoli Vineyard that produces a wine of resonance. This meaty and flavorful Brunello delivers layers of black and red fruit with a firm structure and a mountain of tannin.
—2015 Val di Suga Brunello di Montalcino with vineyards in the northern portion of Montalcino, this Brunello was quite distinctive, lighter and spiced with cherry notes, a salty component and soft tannins that finished with a touch on fresh mint.
—2015 Altesino 40th Anniversary Montosoli Vineyard Brunello di Montalcino. There is no doubt Altesino has raised the Brunello flag pretty high, and this is no exception. A true showstopper full of fresh and dried violets, black cherry and tension in the palate that culminates with silky tannins and finesse.
—2015 Cupano Brunello di Montalcino with influence from Henri Jayer from Burgundy and the keen eye in the vineyards from the great Carlo Ferrini, it is no surprise this wine made a huge impact amongst the attendees. Full of earth and meaty components, this is a wine that visits your dreams, baking spice, black pepper and elegance best describe this gem.
An epic tasting indeed, the 2015 Brunellos deliver a “drink now” experience, compared to the upcoming 2016, which promises an even better landscape. Salute!
Eduardo can be reached at eduardo@sakedrinker.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!