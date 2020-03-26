Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: A recap of Benvenuto Brunello 2020

A few weeks ago, when the world landscape was much different, travel and social gatherings were an everyday occurrence in Italy.

We visited Italy for Benvenuto Brunello 2020 during the later part of February. At that time, rumors and speculations about the unforeseeable pandemic were starting to emerge in the north of Italy. Towards the middle of the trip, tension started to grow surrounding the virus.

For now, the trip is an incredible collection of memories reminding us of what normal is. Let’s raise a glass and stay hopeful to the future when we can gather and enjoy a laugh and a glass of wine together.

Taking place in the welcoming and picturesque town of Montalcino, Benvenuto Brunello 2020 gathered some 200 producers to showcase the highly touted 2015 vintage.

After an anemic 2014 vintage both producers and consumers received the 2015 with open arms. Growing conditions were quite ideal with plenty of sunshine and rain.

The journey to Montalcino is breathtaking with storied views of the celebrated rolling hills that house 220 Brunello producers.