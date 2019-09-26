At an event that I would categorize as a “unicorn sake tasting,” we gathered last week to celebrate this multifaceted beverage.
The premise of the gathering came up when an icon in the wine world, Don Sebastiani and his CFO Keith Casale asked me to put together my dream sake lineup and collect the right group to taste and discuss it.
First of all this, was an unprecedented opportunity in my world that allowed me to collect sakes that have made a big impact in my sake life.
The exercise was not easy. How do you put together your dream team? Let’s say you had to put a basketball team together with no budget or limitations and any of your favorite players could be included.
So I put much thought into it. Lists started to emerge and change. Some of the sakes were simply not available in the United States so they had to be removed.
At last I finished the list, collected a group of industry veterans that included journalists, winemakers, wine professionals and sommeliers and we made it happen.
Here is a recap of the final eight sakes and a few notes on the event.
1. Katafune Tokubetsu Honjozo Genshu from Niigata ($32). From one of my all-time favorite sake brewers, Takeda San, this sake has been pivotal in my sake career. After being a fan for years, I finally got to visit his brewery in 2017. It’s quite a charming and quaint operation handled by him, his son and a small team. His sake has gained international acclaim having won the highest award on the International Wine Competition Awards in two occasions. The notes, clean and rounded with a rich and fruity core reminiscent of green apple, peach and a crisp dry finish. This sake jumps out of the glass with bountiful energy and stamina.
2. Ippongi Junmai from Fukui Prefecture ($28). This is the ultimate definition of umami. The brewery, which has been producing sake since the 1600s, pays homage to ancient techniques delivering a nutty, shiitake mushroom and generous sake. Salty notes complemented by a layer of caramel resolve in a powerful sip making it an ideal pairing for burgers and lamb.
3. Nagano Obuse ‘Numero Six’ Junmai Ginjo Nama ($n/a). From Nagano Prefecture, it is produced by a winery focused on Alsatian and Burgundian varieties, which was established in the 1800s as a sake brewery. This sake is quite unique and only available near the brewery and some Tokyo bars due to its minuscule production. Made with yeast number 6, this sake tells a compelling story with a lively outcome due to being Nama (unpasteurized) with layers of dulce de leche, zesty lemon peel and a voluptuous viscosity.
4. Takachiyo ‘59’ Chapter 4 Hanafubuki Junmai Ginjo Nama 2019 from Niigata ($40). A joyful sake produced by one of the most popular breweries amongst the younger generations in Japan. This small-batch sake is made in several chapters showcasing different rice strains. This particular one, Hanafubuki, reminds me of a carbonic maceration wine with bright wild raspberry notes, a bubble gummy core and a light effervescent quality.
5. Nechi Otokoyama Koshitanrei Junmai Daiginjo 2014 from Niigata ($400). The first time I tasted this sake, it brought me down to my knees. How is it possible to deliver such graceful notes of lemon preserve, honeysuckle and a lengthy finish akin to a white Bordeaux? Well, grower/producer Watanabe San, the Toji (brewmaster) fell in love with Burgundy early in his life and that inspired him to create a sake that delivers richness, balance and most importantly an intellectual experience. Production is limited to only a handful of bottles and only a few are found outside of Japan.
6. Sawahime Shimotsuke Junmai Daiginjo ($120) from Tochigi Prefecture. Tochigi is a mystical place, the people, the food and their sake are thought-provoking and bring out the best in you. In this case, the Tete de Cuvee from Inoue Shuzo are only local ingredients are used. The Tochigi stamp due mostly to the local yeast provides an herbal cornucopia with an almost minty quality, creamy texture and a muscular finish.
7. Nishide ‘100 Year’ Junmai Daiginjo ($140) from Ishikawa Prefecture. Outside of the iconic packaging, this brewery uses 100-year-old yeast procured for exclusive use. With significant historical importance to the region this sake has managed to captivate locals and foreigners alike. An expressive and bountiful aroma of white flowers is gently complimented by a nutty and toasty layer that resolves in a nectarine and banana flavor. Ideal with cheese pairings.
8. Mizusu Origarami Junmai Ginjo Muroka ($40) From Nagano. A style that has grown to be popular amongst sake enthusiasts in Japan, it delivers a slightly cloudy sake with a sweet approach yet a bone dry finish and slight carbonation. A true rollercoaster, not for the faint of heart. It is an acquired taste, indeed, providing textures and flavors never experienced before.
The event proved to be successful in so many ways. For me, the take-home was having so many different styles tasted side by side, all expressing their unique personalities and sparking conversation amongst the many talented guests. If you have a chance collect a group of friends and bring different examples to get your mind blown. Kanpai, until next week!