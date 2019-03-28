TENDO CITY, Japan --There is an indescribable and incomparable beauty in the Japanese landscape. On a recent trip, we set out on an adventure that took us from Tokyo to Niigata and as far north as Yamagata City.
The bus ride between the two cities exposes an alpine and snow-covered, postcard-perfect scene.
The Yamagata prefecture, or region, sits centrally in the main island of Honshu, and Yamagata City is located almost spot on in the middle at high altitude in the steep mountain ranges.
This region is gifted with a variety of bounties that include world-renowned beef and of course, sake, or nihonshu. What makes this sake unique is the combination of ingredients and like the snow melt water running down the hills, fresh and soft, a variety of kobo or yeast in which the number six strain is highly favored and Yamagata’s own sake rice varietals, which include Dewasansan and Dewasato.
This orchestra of factors give Yamagata sake complexity, a thing I like to call gentle richness and something to be very proud of.
Our trip landed us on an impromptu visit to the famous Dewazakura Shuzo (brewery) located in Tendo City adjacent to Yamagata City. The pristine brewery was founded in 1892 and still stands strong as one of the most recognized producers in the country.
The visit could not have been timed better as sake production was in full effect --from steaming the rice, inoculating with koji spurs and yeast to watching the progression of fermentation in several tanks and of course the bottling.
You could feel the vibrancy if the organized hustle and bustle of the 20 kurabito (sake brewery workers) that comprise the team.
We were fortunate to be guided in the experience by appointed Sake Samurai and matriarch-in-training, fifth generation Akari Nakano, who, proudly smiling, elaborated in their constant quest for innovation while retaining and paying homage to their roots. As an example, you can’t help to notice one of their newest ventures, Awasake (Methode Champenoise Sparkling Sake) just like Champagne, traditionally packaged with a bouchon, mousselet and foil.
In another excellent effort to capture the attention of future sake drinkers, Dewazakura Shuzo launched the "ML Haku," a sake that defies traditional styles of sake produced with hainuki, a table rice, as opposed to a sake- dedicated strain. Furthermore, as the name indicates, it is characterized by ML (short for malolactic fermentation), which produces a round and creamy sake akin to a California Chardonnay, which shares the ML method.
The tasting also included their Dewasansan sake, which translates to the green ridge, and it has gained traction in the recent years throughout the United States. This sake is produced with 100 percent Dewasansan rice. Yes, the same as the name, and it is a beautiful ensemble of chalky minerality, green apple notes and a faint layer of savory herbs, both exotic and nuanced with finesse and stamina.
As far as their operation goes, the kurobito work year-round in the sake production, splitting their time between the brewing season from October to March generally; the rest of the year, the workers farm the rice used to make this monumental sake.
The name derives from two words or concepts. Dewa refers to the area, which includes Yamagata, Akita is the name given during the Samurai era, while Zakura or Sakura is the name of the countrywide, famous cherry blossoms that beautifully adorn the landscape across the front door of the Kura or brewery. There are about 3,000 cherry trees in the hillside, Akira said.
All in all, a fantastic visit worth experiencing. The hospitality and delivery of their sake are unmatched. Thank you, Toshiyuki, Akio and, of course, our host Akari San, for making it happen. Cheers!