Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Abbot's Passage, a new winery from Gundlach Bundschu

GLEN ELLEN — Multi-generational families dedicated to the same craft are hard to find, especially ones who have spent six generations in the wine world.

Reasons for disruption of family continuity are varied, but are mostly driven by shifts of interest in the new generations and capital incentives.

Recently, I had the pleasure of spending time with Katie Bundschu, the first female in the family business and the sixth-generation owner of Gundlach Bundschu winery in Sonoma.

We met at Abbot’s Passage in Sonoma, the family’s latest venture, for a unique experience along with a series of memorable wines.

I’ve been intrigued about the concept since the first time Katie mentioned it during a wine event in 2018.

Tucked in Glen Ellen on Madrona Road, Abbot’s Passage was built on a historical winery site where wine was first produced in 1863. During its lifetime the building has been home to a few brands including Sparkling House, Korbel, and most recently Valley of the Moon.

“When this space became available, we realized it was ideal for this project,” Katie said.

The estate is 40 acres, 30 of them planted with plenty of head-trained old vines that decorate the grounds aside from making up a portion of the wines.

Upon arrival we toured the main building, a cozy and inviting structure with an array of thoughtfully selected apparel, kitchenware and spices sourced from women-owned or women-run businesses.

We proceeded to the historical barrel room, followed by a vineyard walk that houses bocce courts and in-ground shuffleboard lanes among the vines, which was a first for me.

Also tucked between the gnarly vines were tastefully set tables where guests can enjoy wine and snacks in a casual environment.

When I say "snacks" I want to clarify: These were the most intricate boards I’ve come across. Resident chef Kyle delivered a colorful and detailed variety of cheeses, nuts, meats and dips. Poached summer peaches, a golden beet hummus, a homemade apricot and strawberry mostarda, cheese coins (cheese puffs), and chorizo seco were only a few of the accouterments delivered.

Other culinary offerings included a wild mushroom chicken roulade and Rancho Gordo beans with cured egg yolk that the chef procures from local sources.

“The name Abbot’s Passage is more of a metaphor for discovery, talking the long way home,” Katie said. The root was based on a priest who, according to legend, lived at the Christian Brothers in Mount Veeder and walked down to Sonoma to his favorite watering hole.

Now onto the main event: the wine. Abbot's Passage focuses on co-fermented, Rhône-inspired blends from family-grown vineyards across California.

Some of the highlights of the tasting included the 2021 Noontide ($26), an 85% Sauvignon Blanc and 15%Muscat blend sourced from the Luvisi vineyard in Calistoga.

We had this wine at the Huichica Music Festival at Gundlach Bundschu Winery the week prior, and it was seared in my mind. Crisp and vibrant with notes of Amalfi lemon and a hint of peach and guava, it compelled me to think of a Friulian white, mouthwatering and delicious.

Among the reds the 2019 Tripoint ($42) stood out, a blend of 83% Syrah and 17% Viognier sourced from the Fenaughty Ranch in the Sierra Foothills. This wine captures the essence of California and Syrah with a big heart driven by plum, cherry and black pepper, with balance and a juicy finish. A mere 188 cases were made.

The whole lineup, the setting and the stories make this spot an ideal place to visit, spend time with friends and family, and explore this uncovered gem.

Thank you, Katie and team, for the generous hospitality. I can’t wait to return.