Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Adventures in Argentina, Part 3

Buenos Aires had already over-delivered the promised experience and more but there was still highly recommended places to visit.

After a great visit to Floreria Atlantico where the cocktail culture and ambiance stood out, I needed to continue to adventure.

I walked towards the San Telmo neighborhood where I was told the tango culture was alive and well.

The chilly hour walk brought me to the Mercado de San Telmo where locals converged crowding the small and diverse eateries. It reminded me of the Marchè des Enfants Rouges in Paris, the oldest open market of its kind or so we're told.

Plenty of options for the hungry and lively customers ranged from classic Parrila with sausage to pizza and wine shops, along with small jewelry and hat shops that added color. The market opened its doors in 1897 and since has become a staple of the city. I thoroughly enjoyed watching the groups of diners, drinkers and lovers finding a corner to kiss along the many tiny walkways.

Upon exiting I heard a rumble, a constant vibrating, and I was intrigued. I decided to investigate and walked a few blocks as the noise intensified. As I walked the corner of Carlos Calvino street along the cobblestone streets I saw it. It is hard to describe the excitement when you encounter hundreds of people banging on drums while a group dances in a coordinated fashion.

This was, in fact, a Brazilian Batucada, a samba-style procession with African roots that moved through the streets like dancing lava. I walked around a few blocks to catch the front end, when I found it I was there, standing mesmerized and grinning ear-to-ear, bathed on this contagious mobile street party.

What could possibly top that off? Certainly not something I experience often. A couple blocks away I found myself in the Plaza Dorrego, a quaint meeting point to celebrate the art of tango. As the nostalgic tango played, dozens of couples dance to the rhythm, some highly skilled, some just having fun, quite a sight to see.

By now it was near 10 p.m. and starting to be dinner time, as I was acclimating to the local dining hours.

Without a plan I walked a couple blocks to explore the options. I was still basking in the glow of the Batucada and the tango. It was then I saw a place that had been recommended by a close friend, La Brigada.

Established in 1992 and now considered an iconic eatery, Parrilla La Brigada is decorated as a sanctuary for futbol (soccer) fans from across the globe. An unexpected warm welcome by proprietor and founder Hugo Echevarrieta made me feel immediately at home.

Decorated with D1OS (Maradona) memorabilia and keepsakes from floor to ceiling, this place was like stepping into another dimension.

For the selections of course I started with the Empanada de Carne (beef empanada) -- no better way to start dinner in Argentina. This was followed by the classic Provoleta de Cabra (grilled goat cheese), which was scrumptious and unique, along with the medium rare Ojo de Bife that was juicy and flavorful.

To enhance the experience I opted for the 2016 Rutini Cabernet Franc from the Uco Valley, a wine that stood up to the occasion and was ready to dance with a violet =-driven bouquet, plenty of red fruit and dark chocolate notes. Rutini was amongst the earliest vineyard developers in the Valle de Uco dating back to the 1920s, and it turned out to be a solid choice. Needless to say I skipped dessert and replaced it with a long walk back.

The next morning I packed, checked out my favorite coffee shop for one last cappuccino and headed to Mendoza. Buenos Aires, I don’t say goodbye, I will say I'm looking forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you for showing me your many bounties, Argentinian pride and unique flavor as a city.