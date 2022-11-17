Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Adventures in Argentina

Ever since I can remember I’ve been intrigued about Argentina. I wasn’t sure why but the people, the culinary approach, the sites and the music would be a vague attempt to describe this.

This summer I finally made the trek to the Southern Hemisphere and got to scratch the surface of the essence of this beautiful country.

The journey started with a few days in Buenos Aires were I ambitiously walked up and down many of the neighborhoods that are the DNA make-up of the capital city.

The weather was brisk, borderline cold, but ideal for an on-foot approach. Armed with a number of recommendations that extended beyond realistic time expectations I wasted no time.

After dropping my bags I was on a mission to find my first empanada. This turned out to be the first of many, as expected. The fact is that empanadas are made throughout the country and each region has slight variations. From spicy to sweet, olives, cheese and many more.

The place I first found was what I’m going to call traditional although I expect opinions to differ on this topic. Beef and chicken, savory and toasty on the outside, just hit the spot. Forgive me, as my mouth waters while I reminisce.

After satisfying that craving, I took a proper walk though the Palermo neighborhood, admiring the graffiti, small shops and parks that make this a vibrant area, which was the most recommended in which to stay.

Dinner plans were in place with a Napa friend’s relatives, which I was thrilled about. After brisk hour walk to work up an appetite we met at Corte Comedor, one of Buenos Aires’ liveliest spots with a traditional menu highlighted by hints of modern touches.

When asked what time I wanted to meet for dinner I said, “Maybe around 7:30.”

With a laughing emoji response I was told 8:30 would be the earliest. Argentinians head out to dinner around 9 to 10 p.m., to my surprise.

When we arrived at the restaurant at 8:30, the front door was locked. I was confused. I asked, “Are they closed today, wrong day?” Looking closer through the window I noticed the staff holding a pre-shift meeting. A few minutes later they unlocked the door and got us our table. Turns out, 8:30 is the equivalent of a 4:30 dinner in the U.S.

Starving by now, we got the dishes rolling, meat, heavy, as expected, and full of flavor. The parade standouts included a Parrillada style array of sausages with spice and juicy texture, beef tartare, bresaola, one of my favorites grilled sweeatbreads and Ojo de Bife (rib eye), perfectly grilled and seasoned.

For wine we drank Malbec and it was great.

While dinning I asked the locals if they had a favorite farm or meat provider like we do in the United States. They said no, any Argentinian beef is great. "We often pick a butcher based on our neighborhood but quality overall is expected and always delivered." Words that resonated and proved right all along the trip.

The following morning I decided to wake up early, found an excellent coffee shop near my place and headed on a walk that ended miles away at the Recoleta Cemetery. This historical site offers a striking view of life and death, a celebration with a lavish and adorned look. The resting place for many notorious figures including Evita Peron is both captivating and mystical, which offers a space for reflection.

After a stroll through the Plaza de las Naciones Unidas I found myself at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes. It turned out to be an ideal stop to admire some world-class pieces from some of my favorites like "La Terre et la Lune" from Auguste Rodin and "Femme Nue de Dos" from Pablo Picasso, amongst a serious collection of both Argentinian and international artists.

Some empanadas later I made it to Thelonious Club where a quartet consisting of Guido Baucia on the tenor sax, Dante Pica in the piano, Diego Rodriguez on the standing bass and Ian Carl on the drums captivated the audience with some originals and covers like "Another Time Another Place." It's a highly recommended jazz venue.

To be continued…