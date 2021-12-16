Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Adventures in Friuli

Day two in Friuli after spending a few days in Verona was packed right. A brisk morning stroll through the city of Cividale del Friuli yielded an excellent espresso in the heart of the piazza after some local pastries.

The city dates back to the Roman days, and Julius Caesar was a big part of its founding. Cividale del Friuli has more charm than you could imagine, gifted with the Ponte del Diavolo (Devil's Bridge), which overlooks the Natisone River, breathtaking churches, and rich culture. The latter is due to its multiple historical changes as the region oscillated from being part of Italy to Yugoslavia back to Italy. The Austrian and Slovenian influence is undeniable and in many ways enhances Friuli.

The Friuli tour was curated by Alex Corazza (Friuli Italian Wines and Birra Friuli) and Max Mussio (Friuli Italian Wines).

After a quick stop at the Slovenian border we headed to our first stop, Tiare Winery.

Tiare, which translates to "the earth" in dialect, is the brainchild of Roberto Snidarcig, who is a man of the earth, I would say. As we parked at the winery, which is located literally on the border with Slovenia, Roberto parked right behind us. Wearing a hunter attire, a rifle, and a witty grin, he welcomed us to the property. Aside from being a celebrated winemaker, he is an avid hunter and head of the area’s hunter association.

His dedication to elevating the region’s wines is simply unparalleled. He focuses on the varieties that thrive in Friuli and which happen to be some of my favorites like Ribolla Gialla, Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio as well as some classic reds like Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Pinot Nero.

Since the first vintage in 1997 Tiare’s winemaking approach has been simple and focused on varietal and terroir purity; the result is palpable in every sip.

Roberto took us on a brief tour of the winery followed by a tank and barrel tasting that put in perspective the level of precision in his style. We tasted, for instance, several Sauvignon tanks, each one drastically different.

Clonal selection, vineyard climatic and geographical features and different yeast strains highlighted the various interpretations. These were very young wines that had barely gone through fermentation but they surely showed their own personality and potential.

Roberto and his wife Sandra then treated us to a special house-made charcuterie made with wild boar procured and prepared by Roberto himself along with an inaugural sip of sparkling Pinot Nero that he’s been working on for years. I couldn’t help to think of Roberto as Lee Hudson’s lost brother as they both shared a contagious sense of humor and a firm handshake, not to mention being Renaissance men.

The next stop offered the first of its kind educational approach to a region in the full expression of the word. Alex was really excited to show us what the Consorzio Tutela Colli Orientali Ramandolo DOC had to offer. They have been working for a while to develop an in-depth interactive map program. Utilizing the latest technology they developed a detailed vineyard breakdown, which they hope to apply to other consortiums.

Aside from the interactive map, they offer the opportunity to dive deep into the wines from the area with literature and blind tastings that are open to the public.

We next visited Specogna, an estate in Corno di Rosazzo, led by brothers and winemakers Cristian and Michele Specogna, who passionately carry their grandparents Leonardo and Alma’s legacy passed to them by their parents, Graziano and Anna Maria.

The energy is contagious and the wines are captivating. One of their main missions, just like their grandfather, is to preserve the ancient Ramato style of Pinot Grigio. I don’t think there’s another wine like this in the world.

Ramato is made by allowing extended skin contact after pressing to extract flavor, character, and color from the grapes. The result is rusticity, richness, and elegance, I would say, with a mouthwatering savory note.

I am looking forward to sharing more of my Friulan adventure next time!