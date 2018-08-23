This past weekend, I had the pleasure of attending the Mexican American Vintners Association (MAVA) 8th annual “La Cosecha”(Harvest) Festival at the Oxbow Commons in downtown Napa. The party included a culturally rich array of music and traditional Mexican folkloric dance demonstrations, small bites and, of course, a strong lineup of wines from throughout California with a focus on Napa and Sonoma.
It is no secret that Mexican field workers have been indispensable for the viticultural landscape in California dating to the 1940s and 1950s when the first waves of migrants arrived to work in the vineyards. Fast-forward a few decades and these migrants and their descendants have become key players in this industry.
The Mexican American Vintners Association was created in 2010 by Mi Sueno Winery founder and immigrant Rolando Herrera. When Herrera was invited to the Michoacan Fair by the Governor of Michoacán to showcase his wines, Herrera suggested more Mexican-American winery owners joined to bring their wines and proudly serve them.
This event gave birth to the idea of starting an organization to promote Mexican heritage in the wine world. The group consists of 15 current active wineries that have banded together to promote their efforts.
The wineries part of MAVA include some key members in the Napa-Sonoma wine community like Ceja Vineyards, a project established in 1999 as a family effort, and they’ve gained a remarkable following for their Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Bordeaux style efforts from Napa and Sonoma vineyards.
Delgadillo Cellars, a Cabernet Focused house founded in 2001 producing a small amount of cellar-worthy, expressive and complex wines.
Llamas Family Wines, a Stagecoach Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon-focused winery, which launched operations in 2009, has worked their way into the mainstream with solid expressions of terroir and winemaking in balance.
Herencia Del Valle, a brand established in 2007 with award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon sourced meticulously from the vineyards that they farm through their vineyard management company. Guillermo Herrera, founder, currently serves as president of MAVA.
Oscar and Denise Renteria, well-known names in the Napa Valley, pay homage to Oscar’s heritage with their estate-focused wines under the Renteria Tres Perlas label, which produces compelling and highly sought after wines. Their lineup includes Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Brown Ranch in Carneros.
Also deeply rooted in the farmlands of California’s wine country, Robledo Family Winery joins efforts with this powerful group.
Scalon Cellars, a brand that I was not familiar with, focuses on Coombsville fruit since 2010 with renowned winemaker Julien Fayard behind the winemaking wheel.
And of course, Mi Sueño Winery, founded in 1997 by Herrera and his ever-smiling wife Lorena. Herrera’s famous trajectory took his journey from working at Auberge du Soleil as a dishwasher in 1982 to working alongside Warren Winiarski from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Paul Hobbs. These days, Herrera crafts wines for a number of recognized labels aside from his own.
Aside from the strong core of Napa and Sonoma producers, an exciting producer, Bodega de Edgar, based in Paso Robles, now forms part of the association. Edgar finds inspiration from his multiple visits to Spain to craft wines that pay homage to the motherland. We tasted a delicious Albariño named ‘La Güera’ aside from a beautiful wine inspired by the Priorat region of Spain under the name of ‘Priorato’ from the Paper Street Vineyard in Paso Robles.
The party turned out to be the best way to spend a warm Saturday afternoon in the heart of Napa. Thoughtful bites were created by Joel Tavizon’s mom and included small pork tamales and tuna poke served of delicate and crispy baked tarts.
It is important to note that the Mexican-American Vintners Association has granted around $50,000 in college scholarships for youth in need to aid with education. For more information, visit www.nsmava.org.