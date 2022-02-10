Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: An evening in Massaciuccoli

Italy’s splendor never ceases to amaze me. After a few days exploring the city of Verona and Friuli, I embarked on a train ride to Lucca, eager to explore and catch up with old friends.

A quick transfer in Venice yielded an excellent panini. At the Lucca station I was greeted by long-time friends and now proud Italy residents, Roberto and Uwe, who insisted I stop by their quaint village in Massaciuccoli.

Located in between the coastal city of Viareggio, and Lucca and Pisa in Tuscany, Massaciuccoli offers a storied landscape with breathtaking lake views amongst ancient Roman ruins that offer an insight into the elaborate lifestyle of that era.

We strolled the town accompanied by their loyal and enthusiastic dog, Dante. After working up an appetite, we headed to the Michelin Guide-awarded Da Miro Ristorante, where we dined with a larger-than-life character, Gino Fuso Carmignani.

Throughout the evening, we enjoyed an unforgettable seafood feast that included mixed plates of fried seafood and octopus and the main event, a Cioppino-like stew with a bounty of mussels, the daily catch of white fish, shrimp, and calamari in a spicy tomato broth.

Wine selections included the 2020 Cuvée del Fondatore Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut by Graziano Merotto from Rive di Colsan Martino. As they say, “There’s always a first,” and I can attest that this was an elevated Prosecco expression, which captured the essence of the region with a refined mousse and vibrant acidity that gracefully danced with the appetizers.

When they insisted and trusted me to make the wine selections, I did not hesitate, and given the fare, I relied on some favorites that I often dream about.

The 2020 Cantina Lunae-Bosoni Etichetta Nera Vermentino dei Colle di Luni from Liguria is a mineral festival that offers a realm of citrus-driven qualities, along with crushed seashell minerals lifted by joyful acidity and a kiss of orange blossoms. It turned out to be ideal with the tender charred octopus with a creamy citrus sauce.

Paolo Bosoni is the poster child for Vermentino production in Liguria, since the 1960s he’s been driven to elevate the region’s wine and certainly with great success.

Liguria, located in the northwestern portion of Italy, is an often hidden gem when it comes down to expressive white wines and light reds like Rossese di Dolceacqua, which is worth the thrill every time.

For the next wine, we went with an institution from Campania, Marisa Cuomo. Since 1980, when the dramatic terraced vineyards were planted along the Amalfi Coast, this estate offers an in-depth look at the popular and obscure varietals grown in the area.

We chose the 2020 Marisa Cuomo Fiordiuva Costa d’Amalfi, a wine that captures the stamina and rambunctious energy that drives Campania. The varietal breakdown consists of 30% Fenile, 30% Ginestra, 40% Ripoli, and as foreign as they sound, these grapes simply belong together. This wine immediately draws you in with a stone fruit-driven note cradled in savory herbs, salty ocean breeze, and beeswax that take on spice and richer dishes like nobody's business.

For the final portion of the dinner, we had a perfectly balanced, mouthwatering, and zesty lemon sorbet.

Then, a proper after-dinner stroll amongst lavish yachts and dozens of fishing boats under a full moon that decorated the evening.