In a one-of-a-kind event, the stars aligned on the evening of July 19 to celebrate food, wine and great company for a charitable cause.
The excuse: Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR), an organization led by Monica and David Stevens.
The event: the 2019 WineaPawlooza. This, its fifth edition was held in Oakville attended by some 180 guests at who enjoyed pleasant Napa weather.
The culinary treats were a vegan-driven wonderland, created by chef Casey Thompson who showcased her talents with a wide range of dishes.
As part of the main event, a number of producers joined the celebration sharing their sought-after wines. A focus on Atelier Melka Wine Tasting was held inside the cave in the property.
Wines included Dana Estates, Moone Tsai, Alejandro Bulgheroni, Vice Versa and Melka Estates in addition to Riverain, David Arthur Vineyards and Sire Estate.
Guests enjoyed a proper Champagne reception featuring Billecart Salmon Rose as they strolled through the grounds and took in the breathtaking views of the valley.
Shorty after, the group ventured into a lavish cave were they tasted the wines and mingled with winery owners like MaryAnn Tsai from Moone Tsai, Jae Chun from Dana Estates, Robin Lail from Lail Vineyards, Dean Gray from Riverain and Patrice Breton from Vice Versa Winery.
Guests and vintners enjoyed a five-course dinner under the stars that included a melon and coconut milk curry magically paired with the unreleased 2017 La Pelle Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley.
A mouth-watering main course was”‘Steak and Potato,” composed of King Trumpet mushrooms Bordelaise style, matched with the 2014 Inmortal Estate “Impassable Mountain.” This Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County had blue and red fruit-driven notes, juicy mid-palate and generous tannins that interacted with the richness of the mushrooms and bold sauce.
Desert consisted of a strawberry-pink peppercorn Pavlova served with the jammy and inky 2014 Switchback Ridge Petite Sirah Napa Valley, which found its soulmate pairing. The berries, combined with the spice and texture, exploded like 4th of July fireworks.
Dinner was followed by a lively auction in the hands of master auctioneer Fritz Hatton, proprietor of Arietta Wines.
The lots were nearly unimaginable, as you would expect, to match the occasion. A Top Chef Dinner, organized by Chef Thompson and hosted by Tusk Estates proprietors, Michael Uytengsu and Tim Martin, which will gather a number of recognized Top Chefs, was among the most popular lots.
Another highly popular lot was vineyard owner Andy Beckstoffer’s lot, which included 30 magnums of wines produced from his vineyards, among them, Shrader, Cliff Lede Vineyards Vice Versa and Realm Cellars. The top bid climbed all the way up to $90,000.
Wine Access put together a package titled Bordeaux Lovers Last Supper, which included a number of unicorn 100 point wines, 2003 Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (100 points) and 2009 Château d’Yquem Sauternes (100 points) included with a dinner at Dana Estates by Chef Sean O’Toole from Torc Napa and Robert Emery and myself leading the wine service which went for $85,000.
But the party did not end there. Attendees were then invited deep in the cave to enjoy cocktails by mixologist Scott Beatti and Meadowood Napa Valley Team, accompanied by a DJ and visual show by Vibe Napa.
I had the honor and the pleasure of organizing and leading the epic lineup of sommeliers. The team that traveled from near and far was composed of Master Sommelier Sur Lucero (Napa), Laura Burgess (Sierra Foothills), Pete Holland (Oregon), Jennifer Esteves (San Francisco/New York), Matt Monrose (San Francisco), Jienna Basaldu (San Francisco), Luigi Beltrami (Yountville), Jorge Adame (Napa), Jesus Córdoba (Napa), Sasha Hagenlock (Los Angeles), Scott Barber (Saint Helena) and Robert Emery (Napa).
All in all, a fantastic experience that, thanks to the generosity of the attendees from around the country, raised well over $2 million for the Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch to continue their outstanding commitment to the community.