Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Any time is good for bubbles

There’s never a better time for bubbles than now. This celebratory sip shouldn’t be reserved for big days.

While Champagne is strictly produced in France in a protected region, many sparkling wines around the world utilize the same production methods, delivering an unparalleled experience while celebrating the local bounty.

In California there are a number of producers dedicated to delivering a truly gratifying experience. Mèthode Champenoise otherwise known as method traditionale is an art form that differs from other sparkling wines. The main difference between Mèthode Champenoise and other techniques like Charmat (utilized for Prosecco for instance) is the second fermentation in bottle that produces the fine bubbles called perlage.

While the birth of sparkling wine dates back nearly 300 years, California sparkling wine is a few decades old. One cannot talk about California sparkling wine without mentioning one of the pioneers, Hans Kornell who enjoyed a prolific period in the late 1950s and leading into the 1960s.

Since then the category has come a long way with producers like Schramsberg coming into the picture in the mid-1960s with their Blanc de Blancs garnering global attention.