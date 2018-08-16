What I consider one brilliant idea, Cru Artisan College, was created by the Banfi group in an effort to educate wine professionals about their vast portfolio and Italy in general.
I had the pleasure of attending this one-day event for the second time a few weeks ago. This year’s Cru Artisan College California Campus took place at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia on First Street, which turns out to be the ideal venue.
The all-day affair started in the front courtyard at 10 a.m. with Lambrusco and small bites. After the chipper reception, the attendees, 50 or so members of the hospitality industry and media, moved into a classroom setting where we submerged ourselves into the Alta Langa DOCG. This is the premier sparkling wine of the Piemonte region of Northern Italy.
We tasted through a lineup of bubbles that included some unreleased samples and some wines available in the market. All the while, we learned from Alberto Lazzarino, president of the Association of Winemakers and Enologista of Piemonte. He shared the rich history of the Alta Langa DOCG and production standards that date back to the 1860s. It was quite a revealing seminar, which showcased quality wines that require longer aging than most Champagnes while similarly focusing on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir varietals.
From there, we moved into a flight of Montepulciano d’ Abruzzo in a portion led by Enrico Cerulli, president of the Colline Teramane Consorzio, and proprietor of Cerulli Spinozzi tucked in the Colline Teramane region of Abruzzo facing the Adriatic Sea. Cerulli illustrated the area in which his family has deep roots and we tasted a couple wines from his portfolio, which depicted a serious effort from this enchanting varietal.
After this portion, the group migrated to the adjacent room where we explored the world of Brunello di Montalcino centered in Tuscany. The education and tasting was led by Gabriele Pazzaglia, cellarmaster at Castello Banfi.
Aside from understanding the soil composition of Montalcino and winemaking evolution of this region, we tasted three wines: a lustrous 1988 Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino, 2007 Poggio alle Mura, which offered an array of fresh and raisined fruit with and integrated tannins as well as a young 2013 Poggio alle Mura, which showed a heavy floral component and a lot of promise.
Somewhere in the middle of the day, the “students” had the chance to participate in a blind tasting exercise in which a handful of wines were presented and we had to deduce a number of things, including grape varietal, country, and region of production.
Continuing with the schedule, we went back to the original classroom and we had the pleasure of exploring the classic Veronese technique of producing wine. This was guided by Andrea Sartori, president of the Valpolicella Consorzio, president of the Consorzio Italia del Vino and family proprietor of Sartori di Verona.
Sartori explained the 120-year history of winemaking in the Verona region and shared some of his most prized wines, which included an herbal and acid driven 2014 Valpolicella, 2013 Veronese Rosso, produced via Appassimento(partial drying of the grapes.) It was rich and fulfilling!
And there was the 2009 I Saltari Amarone, which showed a roller coaster of electric fruit, grippy tannin and a cleansing acidic balance. To produce Amarone, grapes are dried for three months and followed by an extended maceration of 20-30 days in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks giving a generous color and structure to the final wine.
The final portion of the program included a fascinating, in-depth look into Marsala, a fortified style of wine akin to Madeira and Sherry. This region acquired the DOC status in 1969 after more than a century of production.
The tasting and seminar was in the hands of Roberto Magnisi whose title is quality control director at Florio in Sicily. Magnisi showcased the 2004 Cantine Florio Targa Riserva 1840 composed of 100 percent Grillo, a white grape from Sicily, which gives this wine a tremendous acid layer to complement the aromas of freshly roasted espresso beans, toasted hazelnuts and pineapple upside down cake. Quite a remarkable jewel achieved by harvesting overripe grapes by hand, fortified with cooked must and matured for at least seven years in oak barrels.
For the “Bitter End” as Lars Leicht, national director of Cru Artisan Wines and Banfi, likes to say, we tried the Fernet Florio, an Amaro produced in the Sun Belt area in Sicily, which offers a very pleasing array of eucalyptus, cinnamon, saffron and mint enough to convert any Fernet Branca fans.
The amount of newly stored knowledge and gained experience gained from the Cru Artisan College is unparalleled, and there is certainly something to take from for other brands to offer similar opportunities for the beverage professionals in our community and beyond.