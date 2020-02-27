Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Back to Japan for more discoveries

A last-minute trip to Japan yielded an educationally charged adventure that covered several Prefectures and cities where we visited six sake breweries.
Charged with excitement, we landed in Tokyo and stayed one night. Just enough to satisfy the ramen and yakitori cravings along with the buzz and energy that comes with the tiny izakayas (informal Japaneses bars that serve light food) that dominate the landscape.
The next morning, we hopped on a flight to Akita where we were greeted by non other than Takashi Sasaki, a renaissance man leading the koshu (aged sake) revolution in Japan with his brand Kinmon. Sasaki San has made it his life mission to create sakes that overflow with flavor and complexity achieved by his aging and blending techniques.
Although aged sake is somewhat common in small amounts throughout Japan, his style takes it to the next level.
He first took us to a local soba place where we dove deep into the local noodles and specialties. After refueling, we went to his brewery located in the quaint town of Daisen.
We then proceeded to taste some of his latest releases. To understand his sake, one must throw away all preconceived notions about sake and approach line you would wine. Even further, I would dare to say complex and rich wines with oxidative qualities like Sherry, Madeira or even hints of Gravner-like orange wine.
Some of the standouts are his red rice "Rosé," which delivers a beautiful story full of dried strawberries, bacon fat and saline notes -- breathtaking!
After the eye-opening tasting, we toured his sacred brewery, which uses old methods of production to ensure maximum delivery on every sip. It is not often that you taste something that sticks with you forever, like watching "Cinema Paradiso" for the first time.
The tour continued as we hopped on the Shinkansen (bullet train) bound for Sendai, the largest city of the Tohoku region. There, we explored the local dinning scene landing in a traditional Shabu Shabu restaurant were we indulged on local seared beef tongue, vegetables and different wagyu cuts ending with rice porrige.
Early next morning, we jumped on the Shinkansen and visited Manatsuru Shuzo tucked in the town of Kami in the Miyagi Prefecture, we explored this ancient brewery and tasted through a couple of the priced Daiginjos and Kimoto sakes.
Shortly after, we jumped on another train to climb up the Yamagata mountains through a beautiful painting-like snowy landscape. The destination, Benten Shuzo, a highly respected and sought-after producer dedicated to showcasing the best Yamagata has to offer from local rice strains to the unique water and yeast strains.
We chatted and tasted with Goto San, the charismatic patriarch of this multigenerational brewery. The sakes simply spoke for themselves showcasing beauty and finesse with character and structure. Some of the standouts included the Dewasato rice Junmai Daiginjo, hints of white flowers, fresh cut white nectarine and Buddha’s hand citrus resolved in a silky and elegant finish.
The marathon then led us to the town of Omiya, which was a gem to visit. An early morning run serendipitously took me to one of the most imposing shrines I’ve come across. It was hard to leave to majestic structure that exuded peace and harmony.
Although hard to leave, I was quite excited to return to the Niigata Prefecture where we had three breweries to visit. First stop Takanoi Shuzo located in the town of Ojiya near Nagaoka. Takanoi Shuzo is a serious operation with centuries of history, a name and quality to protect. The level they operate is like no other, here technology and precision is their best friend using the latest gadgets to ensure a killer sake. Everything from their Futsushu to their Junmai Daiginjo backed their efforts.
That night, we stayed in Niigata City, a place near to my heart where people, sake and local food make a great combination.
Next morning we headed to Koshino Tsukano Shuzo, a legendary brewery located in the tiny commune of Agano tucked against the Echigo Mountains. Upon entry, this was a magical place, a Kill Bill like structure led into the rustic brewery that burst with soul and personality. This brewery pays homage to ancient techniques, taking advantage of Mother Nature to make moving sakes. One of my favorites, Hirai Junmai, which offers a fruit and spice party making it great to pair with pizza.
The final brewery visit was in Niigata City, hands-down one of the most thoughtful experiences. Imayo Tsukasa Shuzo certainly has an eye for detail. With a state-of-the- art hospitality center where the feature sake ice cream, crackers and of course their sakes to taste. Furthermore, their packaging matches their exceptional sakes and has won several awards. My personal favorite Koi Junmai Daiginjo Genshu, if this sake was a person it would be a bodybuilder Geisha with layers of lychee, quince and a bold mid palate lime no other.
As the trip came to an end, we headed back to Tokyo were we played tourists for a day, hitting the jackpot at a great sake-centric restaurant, Akaboshi and Kumagai, and we toured the observatory in Roppongi Hills.
Hoping these sakes become available in the United States soon. Until next time, cheers!
Eduardo can be reached at eduardo@sakedrinker.com.