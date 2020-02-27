Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Back to Japan for more discoveries

The marathon then led us to the town of Omiya, which was a gem to visit. An early morning run serendipitously took me to one of the most imposing shrines I’ve come across. It was hard to leave to majestic structure that exuded peace and harmony.

Although hard to leave, I was quite excited to return to the Niigata Prefecture where we had three breweries to visit. First stop Takanoi Shuzo located in the town of Ojiya near Nagaoka. Takanoi Shuzo is a serious operation with centuries of history, a name and quality to protect. The level they operate is like no other, here technology and precision is their best friend using the latest gadgets to ensure a killer sake. Everything from their Futsushu to their Junmai Daiginjo backed their efforts.

That night, we stayed in Niigata City, a place near to my heart where people, sake and local food make a great combination.

Next morning we headed to Koshino Tsukano Shuzo, a legendary brewery located in the tiny commune of Agano tucked against the Echigo Mountains. Upon entry, this was a magical place, a Kill Bill like structure led into the rustic brewery that burst with soul and personality. This brewery pays homage to ancient techniques, taking advantage of Mother Nature to make moving sakes. One of my favorites, Hirai Junmai, which offers a fruit and spice party making it great to pair with pizza.