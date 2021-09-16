Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: BottleRock, the final word on the weekend

As I write this vignette I find myself aphonic, elated and physically exhausted. The highly anticipated BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 has just ended with a bang.

In spite of the many challenges, which included delays and pivoting from the challenges of the last few months as well as last-minute changes and cancellations to the lineup, the show went on to leave a mountain of positive memories seared in our minds.

On its eighth edition, the festival has cemented itself as one of the top events in the nation and showing growth in many realms.

The beauty of BottleRock is the multi-dimensional aspects of entertainment; you can simply create your unique experience by creating your own experience. The music to choose from ranged from seasoned and renowned bands like Foo Fighters and Guns and Roses to old school hip hop artists like Warren G, DJ’s (which included James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem) to local bands like Obsidian Son and the Silverado Pickups, as well as alternative bands that captivated the audience like Jimmy Eat World and Mondo Cozmo.