Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Celebrating Ribolla Gialla at Matthiasson

After a three-year hiatus (we all know why) the Ribolla Fest took place this summer again. As the name implies, this gathering celebrates a very special grape, Ribolla Gialla.

With deep roots in the Friuli region of Italy, this expressive and charismatic variety has history in the Napa Valley, thanks to the late George and his wife, Elsa Vare.

Since their first plantings, other vines have sprouted in California, including at the estate vineyard at Matthiasson in Napa Valley and in Lodi.

The event was organized and hosted by Jill and Steve Matthiasson at their Napa home.

Ribolla Gialla is, without a doubt, one of my preferred grapes. It lends itself to such diversity, from orange styles with skin contact and salinity to fresh, floral and crisp examples.

After all, it was Ribolla Fest that ignited my passion for Friuli, a place that I’ve visited a couple times in the last few years.

The format of the celebration is simple, educational and fun. After a reception in which bottles are popped, we headed over to the grove adjacent to the vineyards where a classroom setting awaited.

Once seated, we tasted wines from the producers in attendance, with an interactive conversation discussing winemaking techniques, vineyards and challenges.

First up, the hosts Steve and Jill poured their two versions of Ribolla Gialla, which truly express the versatility.

The 2020 Matthiasson offered a floral aroma of jasmine and chamomile with a vibrant and creamy texture and a hint of beeswax.

The 2020 Matthiasson skin-fermented version offered a fascinating rollercoaster ride with layers of cider, roasted salted peanuts and salt taffy, a party all in itself.

Moving on, dynamic duo Matt Nagy and Ben Brenner, who are nearing the opening of their downtown Napa tasting room, shared their 2019 Benevolent Neglect Ribolla Gialla. This wine is simply mouthwatering, showing layers of euchanaccia, candied ginger and brightens with a waxy texture. The only problem is that there is non left. I sure hope 2022 grants this guys some Ribolla!

Next up, Arnot-Roberts' Duncan Roberts poured the 2020 Arnot-Roberts, which is sourced from the Vare Vineyard. Their expression is elegant and multilayered with depth and length, characterized by layers of Amalfi lemon, saffron and fennel pollen, making it enticing and exotic.

Visionary and tech-savvy Dan Petrosky shared two blends that included Ribolla Gialla. The head turner 2021 Annia, complimented by Friuliano and Chardonnay, delivered a mineral-driven party with crushed limestone, fresh summer fennel and fresh herb. The 2021 Emilia Bianca, with Pinot Bianco and Friuliano, was driven by layers of lemon verbena, anisette and citrus with tension and high energy.

A newcomer to the festival was Mio Vignetto, a passion project by Dwight Busalacchi and his wife. They shared a sparkling Ribolla Gialla grown at their place in Clements Hills, Lodi. This lively example offered layers of fresh cut green apple and white peach balanced by a pop of acidity and a juicy finish.

Elsa Vare brought a 2010 Vare Vineyard example out of a magnum, which showed a captivating young spirit and really answered the question: does Ribolla Gialla age well? The answer is absolutely. This gem was generously vibrant with a kiss of pleasant oxidation in the form of Parmesan rind with candied ginger and a savory layer, just delicious.

To wrap up the tasting portion, winemaker Matthew Rorick shared a large format 2012 Vare Vineyard funk bomb. Clocking at 10 to 12 days of skin contact, this wine delivered all the goods. From orange marmalade to brioche bun with a creamy texture and a salty note, wow!

Following the tasting, a proper pot luck meal took place where many other Friulian style wines were enjoyed by these fantastic group.

Thank you, Jill, Steve and the gang, for keeping this tradition alive.