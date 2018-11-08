With much anticipation, a number of us gathered at Clo du Val Winery for two exciting reasons: the premier of the “Somm 3” documentary directed by Jason Wise and the unveiling of the Hirondelle House venue that hosted us for the night.
The film completed the trilogy of movies that encompass the world of wine, more specifically the sommelier world. In the first movie, Jason followed the struggle of a group of students of wine in their attempt to achieve the Master Sommelier award for the Court of Master Sommeliers.
The second film took a different approach, covering multiple aspects of wine-making from the ground up and bringing a number of renowned personalities in the realm.
In this third film, Wise successfully enlisted three of the most influential personalities in the world of wine:
- Jancis Robinson, Master of Wine and prolific writer;
- Steven Spurrier, a wine renegade responsible greatly for putting Napa Valley wines in the eyes of the world on his famous 1976 Tasting in Paris;
- Fred Dame, Master Sommelier, mentor to thousands and face of the Court of Master Sommeliers in the United States.
In the third documentary, the blind-tasting theme becomes the centerpiece.
One of the film highlights is when a bottle of the celebrated 1972 Clo du Val Cabernet Sauvignon is located and secured by Dlynn Proctor (Somm Films/Fantesca Vineyards) and Armen Kachaturian (Clo du Val) to relieve the historical 1976 appearance.
It only made sense that the world premier of this film was at Clo du Val.
The winery sits on the east side of Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap AVA. It was founded in 1972 by John and Henrietta Goelet, who enlisted Bernard Portet, a French-trained winemaker to carry out their wines.
Today, it’s led by a team of seasoned professionals. Ted Henry, alongside Chilean-born assistant winemaker Mabel Ojeda, are in charge of winemaking, and the operations are overseen with expertise and charisma of President Steve Tambourelli and wine professional Jon-Mark Chappellet.
For the renovation of the Hirondelle House, the team reached out to California architect Michael Guthrie, whose recent projects include Coqueta Restaurant in San Francisco, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Pahlmeyer in Napa.
There is a cozy and elegant feel as you enter the room. The interior walls and ceiling are made from reclaimed Clo du Val French oak barrels, which tie in the soul of the winery with a textural tone.
The interior, in the hands of Erin Martin design, is enticing and welcoming with big wood blocks, large leather chairs and a variety of succulents. Giant sliding glass doors retract to allow an outdoor feel, and a view of the majestic Mayacamas Range across the valley.
The new Hirondelle House includes a private tasting room with a modern ‘Napaesque’ feel with exposed concrete walls, large sphere lighting and inviting dark leather chairs, which complement the wine lineup.
The winery has undergone a rebranding, or spritz, in the last few years, from a few touches in the packaging in charge of label artist Michael McDermott to a major rethink of production that included cutting back on production to deliver the best Clo du Val can offer.
The current line up focuses on Cabernet Sauvignon from the Estate vineyards that include Hirondelle in Stags Leap District and RiverBend and State Lane Vineyard in Yountville. Rounding out the portfolio are a couple Estate Pinot Noirs from Carneros, a Carneros Merlot, a State Alana Sauvignon Blanc and a Carneros Pinot Noir Rose.
Clos du Val is worth a drive upvalley. You can pick up a bottle of wine to enjoy with “Somm 3.”