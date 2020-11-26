Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: COVID-19 and competitions

There is no doubt that 2020 has proven to be a challenging adventure with plenty of curveballs our way, aside from the global pandemic. COVID-19 has restricted and changed our day to day life, forcing us to adapt to the “new normal,” if at least temporarily.

While sheltering in place has been strictly enforced at times — and it is our civil duty to follow these requirements — there have been times where some traveling is allowed. This has allowed me to do, with all proper precautions, one of my favorite pastimes, judging in wine and spirits competitions.

Annually, for a number of years, I have attended a few competitions that include the Japan Wine/Sake Challenge, which takes place in Tokyo. Needless to say, I wasn’t able to attend this year, due to international travel restrictions preventing tourism into Japan.

The others include the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which happened earlier this year in March, precisely as we entered the shelter in place order. The competition was attended by a healthy number of judges who traveled from many corners of the US but we also missed a handful of senior judges who were wary of travel as the news broke. The SFWSCO went on with an impressive show of the highest level of implementations that made us feel quite safe amongst the uncertainties.