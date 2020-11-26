Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: COVID-19 and competitions

There is no doubt that 2020 has proven to be a challenging adventure with plenty of curveballs our way, aside from the global pandemic. COVID-19 has restricted and changed our day to day life, forcing us to adapt to the “new normal,” if at least temporarily.
While sheltering in place has been strictly enforced at times — and it is our civil duty to follow these requirements — there have been times where some traveling is allowed. This has allowed me to do, with all proper precautions, one of my favorite pastimes, judging in wine and spirits competitions.
Annually, for a number of years, I have attended a few competitions that include the Japan Wine/Sake Challenge, which takes place in Tokyo. Needless to say, I wasn’t able to attend this year, due to international travel restrictions preventing tourism into Japan.
The others include the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which happened earlier this year in March, precisely as we entered the shelter in place order. The competition was attended by a healthy number of judges who traveled from many corners of the US but we also missed a handful of senior judges who were wary of travel as the news broke. The SFWSCO went on with an impressive show of the highest level of implementations that made us feel quite safe amongst the uncertainties.
The following months were hard, as we all know, and we made the best of staying home. Cooking, supporting local take-out restaurants and exploring the beverage world educationally kept us busy, as did family time.
Later in the year when we started to experience a sense of security, I was invited to judge the Central Coast Competition in Paso Robles. This was my first time judging at this competition and the first time out of Napa in what felt like years. Although skeptical, I agreed and enthusiastically drove down.
Upon arrival, I found an indescribable sense of excitement talking to the judges and interacting with the volunteers. Majestically, they had orchestrated a one-of-a-kind setting with plexiglass partitions amongst judges in the panel. Due to the large space that the fairgrounds offered, they were able to set mirrored stations allowing us to move from one room to the other for efficiency.
A huge part of the innovative success was the implementation of daily temperature checks and the abundance of hand sanitizer and outdoor meals.
On the following day, I returned to the San Francisco International Wine Competition, which instead of taking place in San Francisco’s Union Square for the duration of a weekend, as usual, was held over a two-week span and hosted by One Market Restaurant. The measures and level of seriousness were top-notch providing a table per judge with plenty of separation and allowing only six judges per day. There was a great feeling of life continuity in spite of the conditions.
A couple of weeks after that I was asked to join the USA Wine Ratings competition for the first time. This experience was unlike any other and executed fully from home. Wines were picked up pre-bagged for a blind tasting and scores entered online. An incredible adaptation, it proved effective even though the camaraderie, knowledge sharing and discussions amongst judges wasn’t present.
The last competition of the year happened a few days ago in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Global Wine Competition took place in a remote location away from the hustle and buzz on the Las Vegas strip. The levels of prevention included gloves, masks and face shields, in addition to wide spacing between judges and plenty of sanitizer. The number of judges was certainly smaller, but it felt safe, and we were quite thankful to be there.
Overall, the number of entries was smaller than normal due to a variety of factors that included shipping delays especially from overseas aside from producers’ concerns. The average number of wines entered per competition oscillated from 400 to 1,000, while the number of Asian spirits like Shochu and Baijiu, as well as sake, dramatically decreased.
Beverage competitions provide a huge source of exposure and therefore revenue and respect amongst producers’ peers. On my end, I truly enjoy the ever-growing educational aspect, learning about trends around the world, vintage stamps and style trends. I enjoy sharing ideas and learning from fellow judges, who range from wine critics and writers to educators and retail chain buyers amongst other strengths of expertise.
I’m sad to have missed the Japan Wine/Sake Challenge and the opportunity to visit my second home, Japan. I also missed the Australia International Wine Challenge but am inspired by the organizer’s creative innovation and hopeful for the coming years.
Until next time, hope your glass is always full and your health is even fuller. Cheers!
