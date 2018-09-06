Since 2005, Dana Estates has become a staple and a must-visit in the Napa Valley landscape. I had the pleasure of visiting this magical place to become acquainted with their newest member to the family, VASO.
For more than a decade, Dana Estates has centered its production on a number of vineyards they own. The Helms vineyard, which houses the winery, cellars and hosting area sits in St Helena slightly west of Highway 29 tucked near the Mayacamas Mountain range. The Lotus Vineyard sits at more than 1,000 feet elevation in the Vaca mountain range in the eastern part of the valley between Calistoga and St. Helena.
The Hershey vineyard completes the trifecta. High in the Howell Mountain area, it consists of rocky, rhyolitic soils with a cooler climate that creates a vibrant acid structure in the wines. This vineyard is responsible for giving birth to VASO. This program is made of two wines, a generous and breathtaking Sauvignon Blanc and a floral and chiseled Cabernet Sauvignon.
“VASO refers to a vessel. For us, it signifies a vessel for sharing DANA, which translates to the spirit of generosity” Jae Chun, Dana Estates president, explains. “Since DANA stands for generosity and the production is so small we found VASO to be the perfect outlet to bring our wine to more people” says Kit Gilbert, director of sales and marketing.
The VASO production consists of two meticulously planned wines, a Sauvignon Blanc and a Cabernet Sauvignon dominant blend. The current release of VASO Sauvignon Blanc ($50) is from the highly acclaimed 2012 vintage. This wine provides a highly intellectual approach, an enticing bouquet of Meyer lemon blossom, lemon preserve and an array of white flowers dominates the nose.
On the palate, a complex and layered profile full of citrus rind, marmalade and a rich and round textural experience with a lengthy and satisfying finish.
The production of this masterpiece uses techniques inspired by the late Didier Dagueneau, adapted by Phillipe Melka (DANA consultant winemaker) and executed by VASO winemaker Chris Cooney, all in all a memorable and serious take on this expressive varietal.
The VASO Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 ($85) is sourced from Napa’s hillside landscape dominated by DANA’s Hershey Vineyard, which is planted on the rocky landscape of Howell Mountain.
The wine is elegant and compelling with a nose exuding a generous floral array lead by violets, fresh rose bushes and bramble all tied with an espresso bean layer. The palate is hypnotizing and seductive with plenty of red fruits, blueberries vanilla and ground espresso. Like a Beethoven symphony, this wine takes you through a story of a vintage and its time in barrel.
The VASO program focuses on showcasing the vineyard’s potential and the talented orchestration from the winemaking team. Production is also a bit more generous than DANA with an output of 200 cases for the Sauvignon Blanc and a figure dancing around 3,000 cases for the Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, allowing it to reach more people to be delighted.
Winemaker Chris Cooney came on board the DANA and VASO program in 2015 bringing years of experience acquired at several wineries throughout the world including stints at German and Austrian properties and most recently as winemaker for Provenance Vineyards.
Also on the VASO team is Kit Gilbert, a former pre-med student who fell in love with performing arts and earned a fine arts degree from Circle in the Square Theater School in New York. She continued her classical training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art school in London. She then found wine and has spent the last eight years in several roles, including vice president of hospitality and membership with Jessup Cellars, Handwritten Wines and Humanitas Wines, and, most recently, marketing and brand manager for Paul Hobbs Wines.
VASO wines aims to carry on the dream of Hi Sang Lee, a passionate wine lover who’s vision to create the best expression of Napa wines, which has placed Dana Estates into a highly sought after realm of cult wines.