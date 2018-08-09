During the last few days, I had the pleasure of traveling through Japan. I landed in Tokyo where I spent the majority of the time as a return judge to the Japan Wine Challenge, the International Sake Challenge and the Fuji Cider Challenge. Having some time to spare and the whole country to explore, I considered several options.
Yamanashi was certainly a strong contender being arguably the most prolific wine grapegrowing region of the country, Nagano being a close second in production and recognition sparked my interest.
Wakayama, located in the south of the main island certainly winked at me when considering a landing spot. A friend and fellow judge Neal Martin from Vinous suggested visiting Kamakura, a magical spot akin to Kyoto in the sense of having a rich historical value full of ancient shrines, restaurants and the beach.
Ultimately, I followed my sake heart and I headed to Tochigi City in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo. Knowing ahead of time that the sake brewing season is dormant during the warm months, roughly April through October, I decided to explore the region firsthand and see what the culture and lifestyle were all about.
I left central Tokyo around 11 a.m. on an already a steamy day, dancing around the high 90s Fahrenheit. After the usual and highly enjoyable lost period, I found the train that would take me there.
There was a stop and transfer north Tokyo, which allowed me enough time to pick up a random snack and a pairing sake, of course.
Th snacks consisted of a salmon onigiri, one of my favorite bites, a rice triangle filled with salmon and wrapped in nori (dry seaweed). I also noticed a couple grilled chicken skewers were winking at me, so I took a chicken and asparagus and a chicken liver treat, which reminded me of Miminashi downtown Napa.
For the beverage portion, I went out of the comfort zone: a quirky and funny- looking label of Honjozo sake with a smiling face of sorts on the label and a funny top that turned out to be a cup upside down once the label came off.
The sake paired great alongside the beautiful countryside views of Japan, which included a heavy dose of rice fields and farming homes.
After a ride that lasted shy of an hour, I arrived in Tochigi City. At first glance, I saw a modern design station adorned by women walking around in colorful kimonos.
I took a wild guess and headed down a random wide road. A couple blocks of really nothing to see complemented by the humid, warm weather and my luggage companion. After a few minutes, I observed some people, a few colorful signs and cars.
Quite a sign of relief considering I hadn’t planned ahead as far as accommodations. A few blocks down the road, I spotted what seem to be the tallest building out of the town of 150,000 people. It turned out to be a hotel so I considered myself lucky until they told me there was no vacancy. In true Japanese hospitality, they called a couple places until they found a room.
I proceed to the hotel, which, funny enough, was a block away from the train station. I checked in with a lovely elder lady who spoke no English but managed to explain very well. I put my bags down, grabbed my camera, washed my face and headed to explore. I knew I had no time to waste.
I came across a series of beautifully adorned canals, which were full of colorful koi fish that followed you as you walked. I stopped at a beautiful shrine adjacent to a breathtaking cemetery and I took it all in. As it started to cool off, I spotted more people out and even some kids feeding the fish.
By then, it was very much time to check out the dining options. I proceed to walk to a random neon sign, which looked promising. A wide fare of fried river shrimp, octopus concoctions and grilled items were visible. I asked for one of each paired with a popular Shochu Sour, Japanese Shochu, lemon and soda water, thirst-quenching and delicious. While dining I enjoyed watching the people around me gathered in groups, smiling, laughing and having a great time aided by a healthy dose of drinks.
After eating my weight in fun little bites, I needed to stretch and walk again only to come across a bright luminous square with a martini and a microphone. I knew I was in for a treat. Sure enough, as I climbed multiple sets of tiny stairs I opened a door to a scene from the 1940s. A seasoned crowd above 60 years old, dressed up for the occasion and drinking whiskey highballs, lounged in red velvet couches and gathered around a gold-trimmed bar reminiscent of the Golden Era.
A very accommodating and picturesque host ran to the door with a smile and offered me a seat. For an hour or so, the bar guests practiced their English with me while I polished off my limited Japanese vocabulary. We imbibed on Japanese whiskey with soda and they even convinced me to sing a Frank Sinatra song.
At the end of the day, it became clear that Tochigi people are quite jolly, hospitable and welcoming to foreigners. A highly recommended stay.
As for the sake poduced in this magical region look for Sawahime Sake from Inoue Shuzo, which offers an exciting take with good acidity and citrus tones.
Until next time!