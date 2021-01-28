Eduardo DIngler, Wine to Sake: Getting to know the Valle de Guadalupe

A few months ago, we had the pleasure of visiting Valle de Guadalupe, one of Mexico’s top wine regions. I am not going to lie, my anticipation and excitement had been building for years, having missed several past opportunities to visit.

There is a special level of expectation and curiosity when visiting a wine-producing region for the first time. But, given the global pandemic, this trip had an added measure of the unknown.

To be extra safe, we opted to drive, rather than fly, giving us a chance to really see the dramatic landscape of coastal California from north to south. The trip from Napa also provided a much-needed respite from being cooped up at home. After a quick few hours, we stopped in San Diego for a relaxing night at a seaside hotel.

After a morning beach run and proper Cal-Mex tacos for breakfast, we headed to the border to experience the true Baja cuisine and wine.

Next, we headed to Tijuana were we met my cousin Roberto and his wife, who flew in from Mexico City.

This was my first time driving down to Tijuana, and despite concerns, the drive down crossing the border was seamless, uneventful and surprisingly short.