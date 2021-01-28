 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eduardo DIngler, Wine to Sake: Getting to know the Valle de Guadalupe

Eduardo DIngler, Wine to Sake: Getting to know the Valle de Guadalupe

{{featured_button_text}}

A few months ago, we had the pleasure of visiting Valle de Guadalupe, one of Mexico’s top wine regions. I am not going to lie, my anticipation and excitement had been building for years, having missed several past opportunities to visit.

There is a special level of expectation and curiosity when visiting a wine-producing region for the first time. But, given the global pandemic, this trip had an added measure of the unknown.

To be extra safe, we opted to drive, rather than fly, giving us a chance to really see the dramatic landscape of coastal California from north to south. The trip from Napa also provided a much-needed respite from being cooped up at home. After a quick few hours, we stopped in San Diego for a relaxing night at a seaside hotel.

After a morning beach run and proper Cal-Mex tacos for breakfast, we headed to the border to experience the true Baja cuisine and wine.

Next, we headed to Tijuana were we met my cousin Roberto and his wife, who flew in from Mexico City.

This was my first time driving down to Tijuana, and despite concerns, the drive down crossing the border was seamless, uneventful and surprisingly short.

Once in the city of Tijuana, we were met by my cousin, his wife and some friends. We enjoyed a four-hour lunch full of traditional Spanish dishes and wine catching up in a charming environment overlooking the city. It was at this meal we met Remo Loaiza, a long-time friend of Roberto, who, unknown to us at the time, would be our Valle de Guadalupe insider for the weekend.

Remo, aside from his glowing charisma, is a PR executive, developing international marketing campaigns for brands like Corona and Volkswagen. He seemed to us like the unofficial ambassador of Valle de Guadalupe. He is completely dialed into the entire hospitality industry of the region. Before dessert and coffee were served, Remo had agreed to meet us in the wine region and guide us to his favorite places.

After lunch, we drove down the coast through Ensenada and made it to the valley shortly after the sun went down over the ocean. The valley’s landscape was sparse and dry, with an ever-present scent of seaspray in the air.

After navigating the dark roads, punctuated by vineyards and chic, dimly lit boutique hotels, we checked into our home for the weekend. Hacienda Los Golfo is a small, vineyard adjacent luxury hotel consisting of bungalows. Based on prior visits Roberto booked the quaint destination without hesitation. It was perfect.

Shortly after unloading the bags, we headed for dinner to Malva, which set the bar high delivering a unique experience. The setting was charming and captivating; the entrance reminded me of Tuscany with an imposing cypress tree path. The dining space is basically an all outdoor operation with an open kitchen and tables spread throughout a nearly untouched forested area and decorated with colorful murals.

The fare consisted of locally sourced ingredients presented in a multi-course tasting menu by Chef Roberto Alcocer with a wine list showcasing various producers from the region.

One of the highlights was, without a doubt, the abalone served on a thin flour tortilla with a citrus emulsion, a texturally charged experience full of flavor that paired ideally with the 2018 Henri Lurton Le Chenin Blanc, Valley de Guadalupe.

The following morning we jogged along the rugged landscape sprinkled with vineyards as the sun started to show its August heat.

After a traditional chilaquiles breakfast prepared by the husband and wife team that run the hacienda, we set our eyes on the wine trail.

To be continued….

WATCH NOW: THE YUMMY HISTORY OF HOT CHOCOLATE

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News