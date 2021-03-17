Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Honoring women in wine

Speaking of iconic winemakers there are few names that carry such prestige as Heidi Barrett. Her trajectory in the wine world simply has no match, having been part of some, if not most, of Napa Valley’s most-mentioned cult labels. One of my fondest memories with Heidi is the first time I judged an International Wine Competition. Overwhelmed by the experience I was very lucky to be in her panel. She carefully walked me through the process and shared her thoughts and pointers of the exercise, something for which I will forever be grateful.

Although she has an influence on many labels across the valley I am a huge fan of her own project. While her expertise lays heavily in the world of Cabernet, one of my “island wines” is the 2019 La Sirena Moscato Azul Calistoga Napa Valley ($30). It triggers fond memories of pairing it with a range of cuisines, although it is delightful on its own. Driven by an intricate blend of mandarin blossoms, lychee fruit and lime zest, this vibrant wine made of Muscat Canelli carries a touch of sweetness to counter the bright acidity.

The list is much larger with stars that enlighten the wine industry with their talent in every bottle.

Until next time, cheers to all the women that make this world a better place!