Once a year, the stars align in a grandiose celebration of music, wine and food at Gundlach Bundschu winery. For years, I tried to attend but it wasn’t until this time that I was able to attend, and I am now hooked!
Huichica, pronounced wah-chee-ka, now in its 10th year, collects various artists and places them on a pretty exciting venue.
Established in 1858 by Jacob Gundlach, the winery is more alive than ever serving as an excellent spot for shows and tasting gatherings.
The music acts are varied from a number of “discovery” bands that have emerged from all corners of the United States and some from our own backyard, like Love Fiend.
Whether you are 10, 30 or 70 years old, there was something exciting at all times. Four stages spread throughout the property housed a number of acts and the food and beverage options enhanced the two-day festival.
While it is nearly impossible to experience each act that played, some of the highlights included a wide range of styles. The Indiana native Quin Deveaux and his band lit up the crowd on the amphitheater stage with the right combination of well-known songs from Muddy Waters all the way to original songs that captured the soul genre.
The pairing was just as exciting, a gourmet Cochinita taco in a colorful tortilla by Napa’s Pico Modern Taqueria washed down with the crisp Gundlach Bundschu Rhinefarm Rose of Pinot Noir ($12 a glass).
Dirty Ghosts, a San Francisco band led by female rock star Allyson Baker, brought a punk tone to the Cave Stage. The best way to pair it was the Golden State Gingergrass Cider from Healdsburg ($9 a can).
The indie band Papercuts also from San Francisco, created a Woodstock-like atmosphere at the Giraffe stage, which went great with a Zen Dog hot dog and the Four Point Animal IPA ($8 a glass).
At the Barn Stage, Lumerians sure captivated some new fans with a psychedelic-electronic vibe, coming to stage with black masks and blue lights in their eyes. Excellent with Farmshop Marin Pulled Pork Sandwich and a glass of Gundlach Bundschu Gewurztraminer ($12 a glass).
The popular New Jersey band Real Estate gathered hundreds of music fans, who chanted the lyrics under the sunny skies. Paired ideally with a bottle of Gundlach Bundschu Pinot Noir ($45).
Lee Fields & The Expressions sure brought the funk with their James Brown and Charles Bradley-toned rhythm and delivery, and closed the amphitheater stage at 8:45, with an encore included. Into the late evening, concert-goers seemed to enjoy one of winemaker Keith Emerson masterpieces, Gundlach Bundschu Cabernet Franc ($50 a bottle).
The Huichica Music Festival was a fantastic way to spend the sunny weekend. Families enjoyed the diverse activities for kids and adults tucked in between the vineyards and it was a great excuse to wear those retro clothes.
The Huichica Festival has grown into other cities, including Hudson Valley in August and Walla Walla, Washington, in September this year. A fantastic excuse to get out there and visit any of this wine grape growing regions.
A big ‘thank you; to Gundlach Bundschu for bringing such fun events to our own backyard.