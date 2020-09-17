Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Lang & Reed, champions of Cabernet Franc

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is no secret that Lang & Reed is the standard bearer of California Cabernet Franc, responsible for converting many of us and inspiring young winemakers to dive into this variety.

The Lang & Reed Wine Company, captained by wine legend John Skupny along with his lovely bride Tracey and their family, have brought Cabernet Franc to our table for nearly three decades.

This love story begins in Kansas City where Tracey and John met many moons ago while attending university. The two dove into the world of wine as they got to know each other. After school, destiny reunited them in Europe.

“After spending time in Quito, Ecuador, I reached out to Tracy who was traveling through Europe and told her I wanted to meet her there,” John recalls with a big smile on his face. “A few telegrams later we arranged to meet in Luxembourg and without hesitation I proposed to her. I just knew this was real.”

The two embarked on a journey that led them to Bordeaux and the Loire. It was at this time and place that their passion for Cabernet Franc started. Back in the United States, they knew they wanted to move to California. Their dream came true and they ended up in San Francisco for a few years before relocating to the Napa Valley, a place they’ve called home for over 40 years.