NAGANO, Japan — My whimsical, last-minute Japan trip continued with an early morning meeting time. Long-time friend, sake-driven and avid road-trip warrior, Yoshizaki San, picked me up at the train station near my place at 9 a.m. on the dot. Without time to lose, we had our sights set in Nagano, the town of Hitogokoshi to be exact.
The vast, landlocked Nagano Prefecture is home to nearly 70 sake breweries and a handful of wineries that benefit from the mountainous climate and soil making it ideal for production.
Our mission for the day was to get to Misuzu Shuzo, a sake brewery established in 1893 during the thriving Meiji Period.
Misuzu is the ultimate micro brewery, run by fourth-generation president and Toji (master brewer) Kumagai San. There are only four Kurabito (sake workers) that handle production each season.
Kumagai Sa is a sake encyclopedia with more than 40 years of experience in the field — as excited about breweries as the first day he set foot in his family’s modest brewery. His son has been working at Misuzu for two years and ideally one day he will become the fifth-generation at the helm.
Misuzu’s production is focused on tiny batches, four a month to be exact. Their sake expressions are diverse and thoughtful. Kumagai San focuses on local rice, which is purchased from his neighbors co-op. He uses a range of strains from the popular and seductive Yamadanishiki strain all the way to Hitogokoshi rice, which is the staple of his area.
The styles vary from the electric and lively Origarami Sake (unfiltered style with a second fermentation in bottle, which creates a fizzy tone) to an elegant, high acid and creamy Daiginjo milled to 35 percent showcasing prefectural typicity.
The brewery exudes character and history; large rustic wood beams support the ancient structure.
While touring the brewery, we stopped and checked the progress on a three-day fermenting tank. Aromas of banana bubblegum and expressive white flowers dominated the senses and creating a long-lasting memory our of the foaming tank.
After going up and down steep and tight stairs, we reconvened near the entrance where we were greeted with the most unique green tea, perfect to warm the soul in the cold hills. I then had an opportunity to chat with Kumagai San about his trajectory and goals. In a peaceful and warm delivery, he noted how thankful he is every day to be able to create this sake that is popular in his city, Tokyo and even in the United States.
We proceeded to taste his current lineup which included the 49% Junmai Ginjo Nama (unpasteurized), Muroka (no charcoal filter), which was bold and bountiful with lilacs, lemon zest and the Nagano zippy acidity that characterized the zone. A sake of consequence with multiple layers that go on and on.
We also tasted a unique Koshu (aged sake). Brewed in 2007, this 35% Junmai Daiginjo told a story full of marzipan, caramel and aromas of freshly roasted chestnuts from a cart vendor in Florence. Once again, the acidity played an important role in balancing this generous sip.
Lastly, we ventured into the fascinating and widely overlooked world of Futsushu and tried the most popular of his lineup, devoured 75% locally. This beauty made with Hitogokoshi rice from a field near his home delivered a complex dance between fruit and minerals, freshly sliced green apple and wet limestone interacted with an electric current.
The visit to Misuzu Shuzo was majestically complemented by brief stops at some of the local wineries where we had a chance to taste the domestic efforts. Winemaking in Japan is concentrated in three areas, Yamanashi, Nagano and Hokkaido. The dominant varietals depend on the region but it is safe to say Burgundian, Alsatian and German grapes, along with the native Koshu grape and some hybrids make up for the majority.
Vine training was quite varied from pergola plantings to cordon and guyot and I was surprised to still see some random fruit in the vine, in this case the hybrid Muscat Bailey.
No road trip is complete without a proper pit stop. The steep hills of Nagano offered an impressive view of lake Suwako with its picture perfect landscape full of turning leaves and Swiss-like charm. We enjoyed a delicious udon bowl while overlooking the lake before heading back to Tokyo where more fun awaited.
To be continued...