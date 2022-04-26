Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Meeting the iconic Italian women of wine

During Vinitaly 2022 in Verona I had the honor to attend a seminar titled “Iconic Women in Italian Wine.” The name says it all, and it lived up to all expectations.

Organized by two of the most impactful critics in the Italian wine world, it was the first collaboration of this kind between Monica Larner from Robert Parker’s The Wine Advocate and Alison Napjus from The Wine Spectator Magazine.

The panel included some of Italy’s most influential women behind some of the most relevant wine brands in the country and world wide.

The roster was composed of Amarone della Valpolicella champion Marilisa Allegrini Albiera Antinori from the Antinori Family empire; Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta from Sassicaia; Barolo producer Chiara Boschis; Elisabetta Foradori from the Tentino; Elena Fucci, who has shined a light in the Basilicata region, and Sicilian star, Arianna Occhipinti.

After thoughtful introductions by the two hosts, a deep conversation about the state of the wine industry followed. Insights on the current challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic were a hot topic as well as sustainability and relevance in the marketplace.

I have to admit, I was, like the rest of the audience, in awe at having decades of experience in front of us discussing the many challenges this women have faced respectively being ambassadors of their own regions to the world.

Marilisa Allegrini described her struggle traveling the world as early as the 1980s portraying the relevance of the Valpolicella efforts in wine lists across the globe.

With the same passion and enthusiasm, Elena Fucci told the story of her journey making Aglianico del Vulture and relaying its importance amongst the world's best wines.

Each panelist brought a wine to share with the audience; in front of us there was a magnificent display of memorable wines presented in a blind setting allowing for interaction with the audience.

Some of the highlights included the 2019 Arianna Occhipinti, Terre Siciliane Igt Frappato Vini di Contrada BB portraying the depth, liveliness and elegance of Frappato, grown and vinified in ideal conditions.

The 2010 Chiara Boschis, Barolo Cannubi, with wisdom, complexity and spice-driven magic, simply showed beautifully.

From Elena Fucci, the 2012 Aglianico del Vulture Titolo out of a 3-liter format rivaled some of the best wines of the world with a dark fruited core, and seriousness and length in the finish.

And without a doubt the 2013 Sassicaia from Bolgheri has many decades of life ahead, but it was a joy to taste, with the undeniable stamp of this powerhouse, dressed with layers of dark cherry and a subtle layer of smoked pepper and spice.

All in all, it was a fantastic opportunity to hear firsthand from this group of pioneers who continue to hold the flag high for quality and longevity in the wine world and inspire the next generations.