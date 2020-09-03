Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Miminashi's inspiration in a can

Andrew Salazar at his natural habitat -- behind the bar -- took time to meticulously explain their newest project, canned cocktails.

Yes, you read right. Salazar’s reputation as one of the top cocktail doctors in California is no secret. He has worked on mastering his craft for years and his drinks deliver an experience every time.

As they say, “Necessity is the mother of all invention,” or something like that. Faced with a lack of bar patrons, the Miminashi team set on a quest to find a canning system that now makes dreams come true for many. We now have the luxury of being able to buy Miminashi cocktails to-go in cans.

Andrew demonstrated the process by which all cocktails are made to order, and, very importantly, based on experience, the longevity of each cocktail.

For anybody who has experienced Andrew’s potions, you’re in for a treat that can travel anywhere with you. We recently drove to Los Angeles and brought a couple of canned cocktails to share with friends at dinner and they were a hit.