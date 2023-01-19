Eduardo Dingler: Wine to Sake: My top new spots in Napa Valley

The Napa Valley is alive and well. As proof there are a number of new businesses that cater to both locals and the growing number of tourists alike. In this shortlist I celebrate the exciting 2022 openings that add to the many establishments that make Napa a world-renowned destination.

— Los Agaves

A lively and inviting Mexican restaurant with an elevated array of thoughtful classics, along with a complete full bar highlighting agave spirits, playful cocktails and local and great local.

Personal must-haves include the quesabirria, a crisp corn tortilla with beef birria and melted cheese served alongside the consommé to dip, decadent and memorable. Recommended for watching a game with friends at the bar, business lunch, or date night.

660 Main St., Napa. Open for lunch and dinner every day.

— ArBARetum

First Street Downtown Napa aesthetics meet sophistication and balance in every cocktail I’ve tried. You cannot overlook this charming and detailed space bursting with life. The ultimate place to see and be seen.

Proprietors and visionaries Arthur and Lulu Hartunian, founders of The Napa Valley Distillery, along with seasoned director Hanzel Dingler make this place feel like a home away from home.

Highlights include the impressive spirits selection and, of course, the cocktails and small bites.

Favorites up and down the menu for those who enjoy spirit-forward cocktails.

Excellent for pre-dinner drinks with friends or a date night.

1149 First St., Napa. Open every day.

— Bar Zuzu

This new spot captures the beauty and energy of a Barcelona gin and tapas bar. Mick Sayler’s Midas touch, along with manager Ben Robinson, delivers a timeless culinary attraction, along with Josh Weed and Kayla Mayz behind the bar. Their approach is both ingenious and unique along with Chef Armando’s famous cuisine.

Some of the main attractions include the comprehensive list of gin and tonics with house-made options and a fun gin-focused cocktail list.

One of the cocktails that stood out is the Saffron Jeremy ($16), which is highly reminiscent of paella flavors in a glass.

Ideal for after dinner drinks with groups, solo dinner, light bites at the bar.

In addition to the Bar Zuzu, Mick Sayler and team just opened The Bitter Bar adjacent to Zuzu Bar at the former Henry’s spot where Josh Weed and Kayla Mayz showcase their mixology talents in a speakeasy environment. The Parangaricutirimicuaro Sour ($20) is a must.

Perfect for before dinner drinks, dates, or nightcap.

Both new spots are located between Zuzu and La Taberna on Main Street Napa. Open Wednesday to Sunday.

— Morimoto Asia

Chef Morimoto’s second Napa venture offers diners homage to Asia with Chinese dishes including dim sum, as well as Thai and Vietnamese that spark conversation. Complemented by exciting cocktails, a Napa-centric wine list and sake to pair.

A few of the highlights include the perfectly cooked Liberty Farm half roasted Peking Duck ($46), Pork & Shrimp Shumai ($12) and Angry Lobster Pad Thai (m.p).

Definitely bring friends and share the bounties.

790 Main St. at the Riverfront, Napa. Open every day.

— Waterfront Seafood Grill

Napa culinary duo composed of Jesus Mendez and consulting Chef Greg Cole (formerly of Cole’s Chop House and Celandon) pair with Talani Miranda and other Napa mixology stars behind the bar. Timeless and perfectly executed classics both on the plate and in the glass.

Highlights include the Mexican White Shrimp Cocktail ($20) and the Crab Enchilada ($35).

Excellent spot for a power lunch, date night or drinks at the bar with the locals.

720 Main St. at the Riverfront, Napa. Open every day.

— Osha Thai

A both visually and deliciously stimulating experience with a mastery of presentation combined with attentive service and a vibrant ambiance.

Some dishes worth prioritizing include Tom Yum Soup ($12), Tom Yum Seafood Paella ($45).

Bring friends and share or prepare for substantial leftovers (also encouraged).

1142 Main St., Napa. Open Tuesday to Sunday.

— Bear at Stanly Ranch

A true hidden gem tucked in at the new Stanley Ranch resort. I was fortunate to have a couple standout dinners with friends, back to back. Inspiring dishes with Asian influence and excellent sharing side dishes with a thoughtfully populated wine list with very reasonable prices.

The one dish that encapsulates this place for me is the peppercorn roasted short rib ($95) served with an array of herbs and chili sauce to build lettuce wraps, ideal for sharing.

Perfect for business lunch or group dinners.

200 Stanly Crossroad, Carneros. Open every day.

— The Calistoga Depot

Another home run by Jean-Charles Boisset and his team, reminiscent of a European all-encompassing eatery.

The menu includes pizzas to sandwiches and salads with an extensive list of beverages to try from kampucha to sake spritz and of course wine.

Favorites include the muffaletta sandwich with Prosciutto di Parma, Mortadella, salami, Provolone cheese on a baguette ($16).

An ideal stop between wine tasting appointments in the middle of the day with endless choices.

1458 Lincoln Ave. Calistoga. Open every day.

— Benevolent Neglect

An excellent addition to the downtown Napa tasting room experience. The brainchild of winemaker Matt Nagy and Ben Brenner, the Benevolent Neglect tasting room offers a welcoming vibe with thoughtful decor. Highlighted are their small batch, soulful wines along with works from local artist Penelope Moore.

Some of my longtime favorites include the Ribolla Gialla and the playful Conoise, along with great music, all playing on vinyl.

They have an ongoing list of pop-up partnerships with guest chefs that sell out fast.

1417 Second St, Napa. Open Wednesday to Sunday.

— Scala’s Osteria

Naples native, Giovanni Scala (Bistro Don Giovanni) is without a doubt one of the best restaurateurs in the valley. I have learned so much from him in regard to service and dining as well.

The new Scala’s Osteria captures the essence of the Italian culinary landscape with a variety of appetizers, raw bar, pastas, pizzas and entrees, along with an exciting wine list and cocktails. The team, led by Chef Bryce Palmer and GM Cristian Corro is composed of Rosa Diaz and Minta Scala all giving exceptional attention to detail.

The vibrant dining room is filled with locals any given night, already a proven Napa staple.

Some of the favorite dishes include the whole roasted Branzino ($36), Pork Chop Milanese ($32) and the warm octopus salad ($19).

1141 First St., Napa. Open every day.

