As we venture deeper into the sake world, we find new styles and categories that rock our world and get us excited about ways to enjoy this intriguing beverage.
An important segment that we must entertain is nama or unpasteurized bottlings. This category allows us to sip on fresh, lively qualities that jump out of the glass.
With this style come responsibilities we should be wary of. Let’s imagine it in a similar way to getting a tomato plant that needs special basic care such as watering and keeping it in the sun.
When you acquire a bottle of nama, you are in charge of keeping this baby properly safe until consumed, which ideally is within hours but not necessarily.
Unpasteurized sake is sensitive to temperature just like a bottle of wine or any other sake, for that matter, but in this case is taking it to the next level. A temperature dancing around 45 degrees Fahrenheit and a dark place is recommended if not imperative. In other words, keep it in the refrigerator. If you think about it, it is alive and you don’t want to shut it down.
To better understand, we must know that average sake goes through two pasteurization steps, one after pressing and extracting the “juice” and before storing. The second pasteurization happens before the saké gets shipped out of the kura or brewery.
There are a couple styles of namazake. One of them is a full nama, meaning is completely fresh and alive, no pasteurization whatsoever has been performed. Another style is called namazume in which the sake has gone through the first step pasteurization process but skipped the second one.
Namachozo refers to the sake that has skipped the initial hearing sterilization and has been pasteurized only one time when ready to leap to the world.
During a visit to Niigata last March, I tasted a sake that literally moved me off my feet. It was a roller coaster of aromas and textures, fruity attack with a dry and elegant finish. I immediately asked the producer standing in front of me “What are the chances to bring it to the United States and expose it to another audience?”
“Absolutely not, I don’t let my sake leave far from the brewery,” he said sternly in Japanese. I couldn’t understand at first but he explained that all the sake he produced is nama, and he would fear letting his prized sake travel far from his care. It dawned on me that this is his pride and joy, and he just couldn’t trust the travels to other countries, let alone the handling of a distributor, retailer and consumer.
This was the case for a lot of sake breweries when it came to export. Not until a market is proven and properly educated will they start letting this style venture far from the production zones.
Lucky for us, a handful of namas are trickling into our world. Here some noteworthy examples that might be relatively easy to encounter in certain pockets in the U.S. and Europe.
— Fukucho “Moon on the Water” Junmai Ginjo Nama Genshu, Hiroshima ($46, 720ml)
Made by one of Japan’s leading and charismatic women sake brewers, Miho Imada from Imada Shuzo, this enchanting sake is feminine elegance and finesse led by a soft lavender field in the nose followed by a surprising and electric mineral landscape, crisp and mouthwatering. Excellent for a gathering in the porch overlooking the gardens and tasting cheese from around the world.
— NOTO Junmai Ginjo Muroka Nama Genshu, Ishikawa ($52, 720ml) Holy cow! I had the pleasure of revisiting this elegant beauty not too long ago. A sensually dominant orchard nose reminiscent of freshly sliced Asian pear complimented by an umami-driven palate and a long finish. Although limited in some parts of the United States, it is certainly worth going after it. This sake screams caviar, oysters and lobster enjoyed while aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean.
— Shirataki Jozen Mizuno Gotoshi Junmai Ginjo Nama, Niigata ($21 300ml) is nothing short of fantastic. A fruity and mouth coating sensation of joy takes over at first glance followed by an array of star anise, clove and citrus peel that triggers 4th of July fireworks in my memory. Ideal to compliment an Italian dinner night with the family.
