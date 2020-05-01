Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Napa's take-out riches -- and what to pair with them

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Amidst the current situation affecting most of the world, we can’t deny there’s a number of positive outcomes evident in everyday life.

Indeed, there is a cloud above us of things that inevitably make us want to return to normalcy. Our daily activities are greatly missed, especially the social aspect upon which we depend to function.

This isolation has connected us more than ever by reaching out to friends and family to make sure they’re OK.

But let’s not forget there are a number of industries being tested to the limits, the hospitality sector being one of them. Safe to say, the Napa Valley community has shown overall resilience.

Wineries and retailers conducting virtual tastings has been one of the most successful venues to stay afloat.

For restaurants, the take-out option has given some sense of stability, not only to the businesses but also to the thousands of patrons that benefit from having their favorite food at home.

During the last few weeks we have taken breaks from home cooking and recipe trials to support our local establishments. Thankfully, options are vast, and we are slowly working our way through the available fare.