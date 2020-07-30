Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Oakland's Den Sake is pure magic

It is no secret that sake has been produced in the United States for decades, starting in Hawaii in the 1950s. These days there are nearly 20 sake breweries that extend from coast to coast throughout America.
A number of factors contribute to producing excellent examples that have captured the attention from seasoned sake drinkers and novices alike.
Powerhouses like Gekkeikan and Takara started outposts in California; Sakè One in Oregon and artisan producers like Brooklin Kura in New York and Proper Sake Company in Nashville have been part of the movement.
Sake, as we know it, is a curious case study. Unlike Champagne, Tequila or Sherry, it is not protected to be exclusive to its birthplace region. It is simply because in Japan it is called Nihonshu, meaning Japanese alcohol, and sake means alcohol, a broader term.
This fact has allowed production of this versatile beverage across the globe.
Its recent increase of popularity has sprung breweries in places like France, Germany, United Kingdom, Denmark and Mexico aside from the prolific aforementioned United States market.
This explosion of production has without a doubt raised the bar in quality and sparked events held in Japan to celebrate and compare the efforts.
Over the years, I’ve explored a number of the American brewed sakes. The passion of domestic producers and diversity of ingredients is fascinating.
There’s a brewery in particular that I am very keen on, Den Sake Brewery. Although Den is one of the most recent players in the landscape, the attention it has received amongst beverage professionals and consumers has placed it high on the charts.
Den Sake is the brainchild of longtime Sake Sommelier Yoshihiro Sako and his wife, Lani. Sako San who has spent a number of years in the San Francisco sake scene, from buyer to educator, apprenticed in Japan at a number of Sake breweries before launching his brand in 2017.
Since the first time I tasted their sake at True Sake’s Sake Day Celebration a few years ago, I was hooked. Sako San focuses on small batches made with the Calhikari rice strain grown at the Rue & Forsman ranch in the Sacramento Valley.
The carefully selected rice combined with the local water source and Sako San’s perfect combination of Kobo (yeast) and Koji results in a perfect masterpiece.
Their microbrewery in Oakland is pure magic. Having visited a number of Sake breweries in Japan and the U.S., I simply have never seen anything like it. The tiny space is thoughtfully designed, maximizing every inch of space from the micro Koji room to the production area with a pole system press designed by Sako and Lani.
One of my favorite aspects of their production is that they focus on experimentation on each batch. Sako San’s excitement when talking about each batch is only compared to a proud father talking about his offspring’s accomplishments. He lights up when explaining the differences within each batch, which keeps fans intrigued and excited.
One of the keys of his production is the focus on adjusting the ratios of ingredients, which can have dramatic results.
On my latest visit to Den Sake, we tasted the current release, Batch #10, which delivers a mouthwatering combination of aromas led by a festival of mandarin blossoms, nectarine flavors with spice and a cleansing acidity that keeps it lively on its feet.
It is no surprise that Den’s efforts earned them a nomination on the 2019 James Beard Awards, a true testament of their level.
In a world full of outstanding options, it is refreshing to see Den Sake along with other domestic sake producers raise the flag high and attract new generations of sake drinkers.
Kanpai Lani and Sako produce these incredible drinking masterpieces worth sharing with the world. Until next time!
