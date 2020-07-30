Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Oakland's Den Sake is pure magic

There’s a brewery in particular that I am very keen on, Den Sake Brewery. Although Den is one of the most recent players in the landscape, the attention it has received amongst beverage professionals and consumers has placed it high on the charts.

Den Sake is the brainchild of longtime Sake Sommelier Yoshihiro Sako and his wife, Lani. Sako San who has spent a number of years in the San Francisco sake scene, from buyer to educator, apprenticed in Japan at a number of Sake breweries before launching his brand in 2017.

Since the first time I tasted their sake at True Sake’s Sake Day Celebration a few years ago, I was hooked. Sako San focuses on small batches made with the Calhikari rice strain grown at the Rue & Forsman ranch in the Sacramento Valley.

The carefully selected rice combined with the local water source and Sako San’s perfect combination of Kobo (yeast) and Koji results in a perfect masterpiece.

Their microbrewery in Oakland is pure magic. Having visited a number of Sake breweries in Japan and the U.S., I simply have never seen anything like it. The tiny space is thoughtfully designed, maximizing every inch of space from the micro Koji room to the production area with a pole system press designed by Sako and Lani.