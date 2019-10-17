When friends came to visit Napa for the first time a few days ago, we set out to plan the ultimate tourist day in the valley. The task was not easy, given the thousands of options between wineries, tasting rooms and eateries that we are blessed within the Napa Valley boundaries.
With some planning and some last-minute visits, we managed to fill the day with a handful of memorable experiences.
The day started early with a visit to Southside Cafe where we loaded up on some of the favorites like the chilaquiles and their grilled strawberry toast with cream cheese alongside cappuccinos to give us a jolt.
First stop was Clos du Val Winery, a staple in Napa Valley founded in 1972 by John and Henrietta Goelet. There, a great friend, Armen Kachaturian, set us up and guided us through their current lineup, plus a couple treats from the cellar. These included the generous and majestic 2016 Clos du Val Estate Cabernet Franc Hirondelle Vineyard, Stag’s Leap District ($100) and my birth year 1981 Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, which showed layers of dried strawberries, leather and a beautiful potpourri (price, not available).
After the tour and tasting, we all agreed it was time to refuel so we stopped at one of Yountville’s new restaurants, Coqueta Napa Valley. We went down the menu, selecting most of the items. After all, their tapas are great for sharing and we were splurging.
Some of the highlights included the Gambas Negras, Gulf Prawns with black garlic and chili sauce ($15) and the must have Sunny Side-up Huevo shrimp, crispy potato garlic chips, pine nuts, chile de arbol and chorizo ($14) a spicy party of flavors and textures — we actually ordered two! — and the pintxos, which included boquerones, chorizo and manchego bites ($2.75) to complement their famous Barça Gintonic ($14.50), which was just delicious.
From there, we went to Opus One Winery, which for decades has been a flagship Napa Valley wine known around the world. The tasting experience included a retrospective flight. The 2001 Opus One Red Wine Napa Valley ($450) had layers of tobacco, dried cherry, forest floor and lavender. The 2005 Opus One Red Wine Napa Valley ($450) is bold and powerful with notes of dark chocolate, espresso and baking spice. 2010 Opus One Red Wine Napa Valley ($420) is gentle and spiced with framboise and creme de cassis.
You have free articles remaining.
Next, we headed north to visit some friends at the newly renovated Louis M. Martini Winery. The welcoming space was warm and grand with high ceilings, a lot of exposed reclaimed wood. It’s beautifully decorated with thought- provoking pieces. There, Jonathan Wendorf, estate manager, along with longtime friends Giselle Luce and Jesus Cordova treated us to a multi-course tasting experience prepared by Jeffrey Russell and chef Miller McCrae.
The flight of wines and bites was simply out of this world with playful dishes that included roasted duck tart with cherries and Bordeaux style canelè, which majestically complemented the wines.
Some of the stand-out wines included 2018 Louis M. Martini Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley ($40) full of citrus and lemongrass with a zesty finish and the 2016 Louis M. Martini Zinfandel Monterosso Vineyard Sonoma Valley ($75). Arguably the oldest zinfandel vineyard in California. The wine, with layers of bramble, fresh tobacco leaves, baking spice and wild raspberries and plums, is the ultimate California Zinfandel.
After that, we made a quick stop at Reddwood Yountville, where we sipped on an Aperol Spritz and caught up with my childhood friend Luis Portilla. who drives the bar at this popular spot.
The night was young and we had a dinner reservation to catch, so we headed downtown to Morimoto Napa where we were completely spoiled by head chef Sean Massey, general manager Amgad Wabbah and their team, including veteran Anthony Salvini, who guided the lavish experience from Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne ($25/gl) to a series of small bites and the breathtaking sashimi platter, which made for an excellent masterpiece with Mizusu Junmai Ginjo Nama Sake from Nagano Prefecture ($65).
Just when we thought we were done, we walked down to Cadet Napa Valley to explore their current wine list and find a new favorite, the 2018 Drinkward Peschon Allais Vineyard Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($50), an excellent piece of Sauvignon Blanc Art made by the talented Francoise Peschon. After the cleansing sip, we all agreed we were due to rest. It was truly an incredible journey, we were very thankful to be able to show some of the many fantastic experiences to be had to our friends.
Until next time, cheers!