It wasn’t until last year that I found out about Portfolio Cabernet Sauvignon Blend — after years of knowing and admiring Geneviève Janssen’s work in the wine world from Robert Mondavi Winery to Opus One and back to Robert Mondavi Winery.
It turns out she’s been producing this “best-kept secret” wine for 20 years alongside her husband, Luc Janssens.
With much curiosity, I went up to their hillside home on the eastern part of Napa to experience firsthand their microwinery that Genevieve had excitedly mentioned.
When Genevieve told me about their small project with a big heart, I was immediately attracted to it. She has the experience of knowing the Napa Valley vineyards more than most of us, and of working with a number of grape farmers alongside the late Robert Mondavi.
So, how is the wine, you might ask?
Simply, everything you could expect from a “cult” Napa Cab. I’ve had a couple of vintages, but the 2013 jumps out.
On the nose, a plethora of a summer farmers market berry stand. Some sun-kissed blackberry, a dose of fresh blueberries, wild raspberries diving into a black plum skin quality, currants, sandalwood and vanilla finished by a touch of just ground espresso grains and a complex and layered long finish.
Her sources have been the same since Day 1; she relies on and trusts the growers who always deliver great fruit. The Cabernet Sauvignon comes from the Hendry Ranch — block 8, to be specific — and the Cabernet Franc component comes from none other than Detert East Vineyard in the Oakville Bench. The 2013 is a balanced 83 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 17 percent Cabernet Franc.
The production is minuscule, regularly under 250 cases per vintage. When I asked Genevieve about the oak regimen, she said, “After many years of getting to know this wine, I’ve settled on a mix of Taransaud, Vicard, Sylvan and Generation 7 cooperages, making it a 100 percent New French Oak.” Their approach is simple and pure accentuating the “true terroir and vintage,” she says.
Luc, a talented and renowned international artist, built this microwinery from scratch. “We have a full working winery, all the machinery and a lot of hand labor” he says proudly.
Luc and Genevieve’s story is a unique love story. Luc, a Brussels, Belgium native with an art background, ended up in California teaching art and French literature at the Merced College where he landed serendipitously after studying aviation with his brother.
Genevieve was raised in France in a viticulturally inclined family.
“I couldn’t help it; it was in my genes,” she says with a grin.
Her father owned and cared for vineyards during her upbringing. She studied in Bordeaux, and then her father recommended that she migrate to the United States, Napa Valley specifically. She came with a goal of working for the late Robert Mondavi, who was spearheading the wine movement in the region.
In 1979, she got her first position at Robert Mondavi Winery as assistant enologist. Then she met Luc, they got married and she followed him to Merced where they focused on family and raising their two children.
Ten years after her first rendezvous at Robert Mondavi Winery, she was asked to come back to Napa and was appointed director of production at Opus One Winery.
Years later, in 1997, she moved into the director of winemaking at Robert Mondavi Winery, and in July she was promoted to chief winemaker, which brings her to an oversight position and allows her to have more flexibility and to focus on the Portfolio project.
A big part of the Portfolio Project involves Laos, a country to which Luc was drawn, after studying and writing a doctoral thesis. They created the Lao Foundation, to help the poor and the children of Laos. Since its inception, the foundation has made a significant difference for the Laotian people. Aside from traveling there often and overseeing the efforts, the couple donates a good chunk of the Portfolio wine profits to the foundation.
To learn more about the Lao Foundation, visit Lao-foundation.org.
Portfolio Wine, a tiny operation, has grown big in my realm of go-to cult Napa Valley wines. I am a big fan of the expertise and huge heart that makes this label happen.
Cheers!