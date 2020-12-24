Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Remembering the best of 2020

As the year comes to an end, it is important to reflect on some of the positive results of one of the most difficult rides of our lives. Without a doubt 2020 brought challenges that continue to have repercussions and will for months to come but it sure has made us reflect on what really matters.
In this last piece of a long year, I wanted to share some of my most relevant and memorable experiences as I’ve done in prior years.
Some of these instances involve our strong community, some safe travel, before and during the pandemic, and valuable pieces worth sharing.
The year started with planned outings to some of my favorite destinations that feel like a second home to me, as well as epic wine tastings and local restaurants, back when we could share a table with friends.
Speaking of wine, the first grand tasting of the year was led by the great Alfred Tesseron, proprietor of the celebrated Château Pontet-Canet in Pauillac in Bordeaux.
The tasting organized by Wine Access took us through a journey of vintages from 2000 to 2015, showcasing the impact of each vintage along with the longevity of these wines. My top wine of the evening had to be the 2000, which resonated with rich mineral complexity and stamina that, to this day, is still seared in my mind.
Our first memorable dining experience of the year took place at Singlethread Farm Restaurant in Healdsburg. Joined by a small group of long-time friends, Chef Kyle and team delivered a one-of-a-kind experience, bite after bite. The presentation and pairings were spectacular with arrangements laid across the table displaying the best ingredients Northern California has to offer in a visual, textural and flavorful delivery that went beyond expectations.
The first trip of the year was to Japan with my great friend Satoshi San, who curated an adventure that covered a number of destinations from Tokyo to Akita, Yamagata and Niigata, visiting some iconic sake breweries and unique dining spots.
The highlights included two innovative breweries, Kinmon in Akita, dedicated to breaking the mold by blending vintages delivering depth and richness; and Imayotsukasa, in Niigata City, celebrated for its youthful and groundbreaking techniques with zingy acidity and attractive packaging.
Although it would be hard to pin down one meal, I feel that the one that stands out the most was Akaboshi to Kumagai, located in Tokyo. Dish after dish played with tradition and modern ingredients and techniques; they were paired with a diverse range of sakes selected by celebrated sake sommelier Keita Akaboshi.
The next trip took us to Italy where we landed in Florence followed by a few days in Montalcino and the coastal town Castagneto Carducci. Planned by my dear friend Cristian Valbruzzoli, this trip had it all: Negronis, Bistecca alla Fiorentina, seafood and unbelievable wines.
While every stop was worth dying for, perhaps my favorite was the visit to Castello Romitorio in Montalcino where art met great wines, fantastic company and a home-cooked meal. Almost as epic as the meal at Dario Cecchini’s Antica Macelleria Cecchini in Panzano.
The year continued with a Leap Year celebration amongst the vineyards at Frog’s Leap Winery in Rutherford. Unknowingly, it was a proper last celebration of the year, full of outstanding wine and more friends than I can count.
Chronologically, the next memory that I truly cherished from 2020 took place in New York City where my cousin and celebrated producer Ariel Danziger took me on a tour of the city that ended at the legendary Smalls Jazz Club, enjoying some excellent musicians.
The following months consisted of a series of wonderful home-cooked meals, a deep dive into the wine and sake world, enjoyed at home, as well as incredible take out from local spots including Kenzo Napa, NapaSport, Fumè Bistro, Bounty Hunter, Miminashi and an incredible pop-up by Chef Gary Penir, who executed an excellent rendition of Tom Kah Gai.
One of the biggest takeaways from this year was the potential of technology and social media to keep us connected and closer than ever. I profoundly enjoyed the explosion of live streams in which we interacted with friends from near and far over a great conversation online. Some of my favorite livestreams include chatting with Lee and Cristina Hudson from Hudson Vineyards, Stephen Spurrier, Carlo Mondavi from RAEN Wines and Philippe and Cherie Melka from Melka Estates.
The next outing took us south to Mexico. Although skeptical of travel, we took health safety very seriously, buckled up, and drove down to Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California where my cousin Roberto, along with his great friend Remo Loaiza, showed us the many riches of this region from the excellent wines to magical dining experiences.
Standouts included a visit to Viñedos de la Reina where proprietor Ruben Curiel received us with open arms with fantastic wines followed by dinner at Fauna, where every course was mind-bending and full of flavor.
In closing, this year brought a number of special moments, and while we couldn’t spend much time with all our friends and family, it made us stronger to tackle the future. May 2021 smile upon us, and until next year, cheers!
