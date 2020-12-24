Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Remembering the best of 2020

As the year comes to an end, it is important to reflect on some of the positive results of one of the most difficult rides of our lives. Without a doubt 2020 brought challenges that continue to have repercussions and will for months to come but it sure has made us reflect on what really matters.

In this last piece of a long year, I wanted to share some of my most relevant and memorable experiences as I’ve done in prior years.

Some of these instances involve our strong community, some safe travel, before and during the pandemic, and valuable pieces worth sharing.

The year started with planned outings to some of my favorite destinations that feel like a second home to me, as well as epic wine tastings and local restaurants, back when we could share a table with friends.

Speaking of wine, the first grand tasting of the year was led by the great Alfred Tesseron, proprietor of the celebrated Château Pontet-Canet in Pauillac in Bordeaux.

The tasting organized by Wine Access took us through a journey of vintages from 2000 to 2015, showcasing the impact of each vintage along with the longevity of these wines. My top wine of the evening had to be the 2000, which resonated with rich mineral complexity and stamina that, to this day, is still seared in my mind.